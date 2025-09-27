Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 6 action on Friday, September 26, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Ada 35, Arcadia 0
Africentric Early College 32, Marion-Franklin 0
Aiken 42, Woodward 0
Alliance 49, Salem 34
Anderson 63, Milford 0
Anna 42, St. John's 0
Ansonia 38, Twin Valley South 7
Arcanum 41, National Trail 6
Archbishop Alter 47, Bishop Fenwick 7
Archbishop Hoban 19, Walsh Jesuit 14
Archbishop Moeller 42, La Salle 7
Archbold 72, Swanton 6
Ashland 38, Madison Comprehensive 7
Avon 55, Berea-Midpark 27
Avon Lake 42, Elyria 0
Bath 42, Elida 17
Bay 49, Westlake 28
Bedford 17, Shaw 14
Bellefontaine 23, Kenton Ridge 21
Benedictine 16, St. Ignatius 14
Berkshire 43, Rootstown 16
Bethel-Tate 49, Norwood 6
Big Walnut 42, Padua Franciscan 0
Bishop Hartley 40, St. Charles 7
Bishop Ready 20, Whitehall-Yearling 13
Bishop Rosecrans 39, Fairfield Christian Academy 28
Bishop Watterson 42, St. Francis DeSales 7
Blanchester 68, East Clinton 12
Bloom-Carroll 17, Fairfield Union 7
Brooklyn 24, Beachwood 0
Brookville 41, Carlisle 7
Brunswick 39, Lorain 19
Bryan 21, Evergreen 17
Buckeye 41, Valley Forge 20
Buckeye Trail 44, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 15
Butler 31, Greenville 6
Canal Winchester 45, Newark 41
Canfield 21, Hickory 10
Canton South 51, Orrville 33
Cardinal Mooney 35, Boardman 7
Carey 58, Wynford 7
Cathedral 32, Trotwood-Madison 28
Celina 70, Kenton 35
Centerburg 47, Cardington-Lincoln 7
Centerville 36, Beavercreek 0
Cincinnati College Prep Academy 38, KIPP Columbus 30
Cincinnati Country Day 49, New Miami 6
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 31, Harrison 29
Circleville 42, Marietta 21
Clear Fork 31, Marion Harding 7
Clinton-Massie 47, New Richmond 21
Cloverleaf 23, Ravenna 7
Coldwater 63, Parkway 19
Colerain 34, Sycamore 18
Colonel Crawford 48, Bucyrus 0
Columbia 48, Brookside 14
Columbiana 37, Southern 14
Columbian 28, Sandusky 20
Columbus Academy 40, Bexley 20
Columbus Grove 44, Allen East 7
Conotton Valley 40, Bridgeport 23
Conneaut 46, Jefferson Area 21
Copley 21, Aurora 14
Covington 49, Troy Christian 14
Crestview 35, Jefferson 0
Crestview 28, Brookfield 12
Crestwood 20, Chagrin Falls 12
Cuyahoga Heights 35, Independence 13
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 28, Lake Catholic 21
Dalton 38, Northwestern 0
Danbury 44, Cardinal Stritch 12
Danville 37, Roger Bacon 13
Danville 34, Loudonville 28
Delta 17, Wauseon 0
East 20, Ellet 7
East 29, Whetstone 12
East Liverpool 34, Cambridge 0
East Palestine 40, Wellsville 6
Eastwood 34, Otsego 21
Edon 34, Ottawa Hills 12
Edison 21, Bellevue 14
Edgerton 48, Ayersville 27
Elder 23, St. Xavier 13
Elgin 18, Lucas 15
Elyria Catholic 28, St. Vincent-St. Mary 14
Fairborn 51, West Carrollton 8
Fairland 35, South Point 21
Fairmont 38, Miamisburg 3
Fairview 44, Trinity 7
Field 54, Springfield 0
Findlay 35, Clay 0
Firelands 9, Clearview 7
Fisher Catholic 49, Miller 18
Fort Frye 31, Caldwell 7
Fort Loramie 37, Spencerville 14
Fort Recovery 20, New Bremen 13
Franklin 23, Monroe 16
Franklin Heights 17, Buckeye Valley 14
Fredericktown 25, Northmor 13
Galion 35, Highland 0
Garaway 33, Claymont 6
Garfield 48, Southeast 10
Garfield Heights 28, Brush 8
Geneva 42, Edgewood 14
Genoa Area 34, Oak Harbor 19
George Washington 17, Barnesville 14
Gibsonburg 42, Calvert 0
Girard 35, Lakeview 0
Glenville 47, John Marshall 0
Goshen 48, Batavia 6
Graham Local 26, Benjamin Logan 21
Green 21, McKinley 3
Greeneview 19, Cedarville 14
Greenon 34, Southeastern Local 0
Grove City 49, New Albany 24
Grove City Christian 49, Millersport 0
Groveport-Madison 24, Teays Valley 14
Hamilton Township 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 21
Harding 19, Pymatuning Valley 14
Harding 28, McDowell 9
Harrison Central 30, Weir 14
Harvey 56, Orange 42
Hawken 36, West Geauga 33
Heath 14, Johnstown-Monroe 7
Highland 62, Tallmadge 0
Hillsdale 35, Smithville 10
Holgate 34, Sebring McKinley 22
Hoover 28, GlenOak 21
Hopewell-Loudon 34, Lakota 7
Howland 18, East 14
Hubbard 31, Struthers 6
Hudson 35, Twinsburg 0
Huntington 43, Southeastern 6
Huron 35, Port Clinton 21
Independence 52, Briggs 0
Indian Creek 52, Bellaire 32
Indian Hill 52, Taylor 0
Indian Lake 17, North Union 14
Indian Valley 56, Sandy Valley 0
Jackson 55, Hillsboro 21
John Adams 52, Cardinal 0
John F. Kennedy Catholic 53, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Jonathan Alder 31, Tecumseh 7
Kenston 42, North 38
Keystone 22, Black River 15
Kings 38, Lebanon 20
Kirtland 42, Wickliffe 0
LaBrae 38, Champion 13
Lake 35, Fostoria 23
Lake 13, Northwest 10
Lakota East 34, Fairfield 7
Lakota West 27, Middletown 13
Lehman Catholic 44, Milton-Union 14
Leipsic 40, Riverdale 0
Lexington 48, Mansfield Senior 6
Liberty 56, Newton Falls 0
Liberty-Benton 56, Arlington 13
Liberty Center 35, Patrick Henry 6
Licking Valley 45, Licking Heights 7
Lincoln 42, Central Crossing 7
Linden-McKinley 19, Grandview Heights 6
Lisbon Anderson 38, Valley Christian 34
Logan Elm 21, Liberty Union 14
London 47, Urbana 0
Louisville 21, Canton Central Catholic 0
Loveland 42, Walnut Hills 12
Lutheran East 42, East Tech 0
Madeira 24, Deer Park 0
Madison 53, Lakeside 21
Madison Plains 46, Catholic Central 34
Malvern 16, Strasburg-Franklin 10
Manchester 28, Tuslaw 21
Margaretta 35, Woodmore 0
Marion Local 20, Versailles 19
Martins Ferry 59, Uniontown 13
Marysville 21, Dublin Jerome 0
Mathews 40, Windham 14
Maumee 42, Rossford 14
Mayfield 17, South 14
Meadowbrook 41, John Glenn 14
Meadowdale 52, Thurgood Marshall 0
Mechanicsburg 62, Triad 0
Memorial 24, Western Reserve 18
Memorial 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 3
Mentor 35, Cleveland Heights 0
Miami East 44, Northridge 8
Miami Trace 35, Chillicothe 21
Mineral Ridge 48, Lowellville 16
Mogadore 34, Cleveland Central Catholic 18
Mohawk 48, Buckeye Central 0
Monroe Central 47, Magnolia 12
Monroeville 27, Western Reserve 20
Morgan 42, West Muskingum 28
Mt. Gilead 39, East Knox 7
Mt. Vernon 42, Zanesville 0
Napoleon 42, Southview 8
Nelsonville-York 25, Meigs 8
New Lexington 41, Coshocton 0
New Philadelphia 49, Linsly 7
Newcomerstown 40, East Canton 12
North Baltimore 54, Perry 6
North College Hill 52, Belmont 20
North Olmsted 42, Lakewood 14
North Ridgeville 28, Midview 24
North Royalton 48, Nordonia 39
Northland 28, Centennial 11
Northridge 29, Newark Catholic 28
Northwood 53, Willard 32
Northwestern 28, Shawnee 13
Norwayne 48, Waynedale 10
Norwalk 14, Vermilion 9
Notre Dame 56, South Gallia 46
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 21, Holy Name 0
Oak Glen 15, Buckeye Local 0
Oak Hill 13, Waverly 12
Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 32
Olentangy 54, Thomas Worthington 7
Olentangy Berlin 17, Hilliard Darby 7
Olentangy Liberty 24, Dublin Coffman 7
Olentangy Orange 42, Hilliard Davidson 7
Ontario 27, Pleasant 24
Pandora-Gilboa 45, Elmwood 8
Paulding 36, Fairview 31
Perkins 63, Clyde 14
Perry 21, Jackson 19
Perry 41, Lutheran West 6
Perrysburg 48, Northview 6
Philo 36, Crooksville 12
Pickerington Central 63, Lancaster 27
Pickerington North 32, Westerville Central 0
Piketon 49, Paint Valley 0
Plymouth 42, Crestview 0
Poland Seminary 34, South Range 0
Portsmouth 49, Chesapeake 0
Portsmouth West 40, Minford 8
Preble Shawnee 53, Bradford 0
Princeton 35, Mason 21
Reading 35, Finneytown 20
Reynoldsburg 42, Logan 0
Rhodes 59, Collinwood 0
Richmond Heights 39, Vanlue 0
Ridgedale 14, Hardin Northern 0
Ridgewood 49, Tuscarawas Valley 7
River 21, Bethel 16
River Valley 3, Wellston 0
Riverside 38, Chardon 26
Rittman 28, Chippewa 0
Rock Hill 39, Purcell Marian 26
Rocky River 48, Normandy 0
Roosevelt 33, Barberton 29
Ross 41, Scott 0
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 27, Clark Montessori 6
St. Francis de Sales 34, University of Detroit Jesuit 0
St. Henry 45, Minster 0
St. John's Jesuit 24, Brother Rice 17
St. Marys 37, Frontier 14
St. Paul 47, New London 6
Seneca East 35, Upper Sandusky 14
Shenandoah 30, Shadyside 12
Sheridan 42, River View 0
Shawnee 34, Defiance 14
Shroder Paideia Academy 35, Lockland 0
Solon 28, Stow-Munroe Falls 24
South 21, Eastmoor Academy 14
South Central 38, Mapleton 20
Springfield 20, Bowling Green 14
Springfield 14, Springboro 7
Springfield 42, Jackson-Milton 6
Steele 20, Olmsted Falls 16
Steubenville 63, Dover 34
Strongsville 42, Medina 14
Summerfield 36, North Central 29
Summit Country Day 30, Gamble Montessori 8
Symmes Valley 66, Green 12
Talawanda 38, Ross 8
Tinora 42, Antwerp 12
Toledo Christian 27, Blackhawk Christian 0
Tri-County North 54, Dixie 19
Tri-Village 70, Mississinawa Valley 7
Trimble 34, Southern 26
Triway 41, Fairless 14
Tri-Valley 57, Maysville 27
Troy 35, Stebbins 7
Turpin 49, West Clermont 14
Union Local 33, Beaver Local 14
United 49, Leetonia 8
Unioto 45, Adena 0
Upper Arlington 31, Hilliard Bradley 14
Upper Scioto Valley 36, Ridgemont 34
Utica 43, Lakewood 0
Valley 21, Northwest 20
Valley View 20, Oakwood 19
Van Buren 35, McComb 14
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 56, John F. Kennedy 0
Wadsworth 49, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 6
Walnut Ridge 38, West 0
Wapakoneta 42, Van Wert 28
Washington 42, McClain 27
Waterford 28, Eastern 13
Watkins Memorial 35, Granville 28
Wayne 45, Northmont 6
Wayne Trace 54, Hicksville 21
Waynesville 52, Dayton Christian 35
Wellington 48, Oberlin 6
West Branch 56, Minerva 6
West Holmes 39, Wooster 6
West Jefferson 42, Northeastern 36
West Liberty-Salem 42, Fairbanks 0
Western Hills 20, Hughes 14
Westerville South 30, Westerville North 7
Westland 38, Dublin Scioto 21
Whiteford 60, Montpelier 7
Wheelersburg 24, Ironton 15
Wheeling Park 24, St. Clairsville 7
Whitmer 45, Anthony Wayne 21
Williamsburg 58, Clermont Northeastern 6
Wilmington 42, Western Brown 14
Winton Woods 35, Little Miami 7
Woodridge 20, Coventry 7
Worthington Christian 63, Berne Union 21
Worthington Kilbourne 49, Hayes 14
Wyoming 49, Mariemont 24
Xenia 42, Piqua 21
Zane Trace 20, Westfall 7