Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 6 of Ohio high school football

Brady Twombly

Moeller wide receiver catches a touchdown during their football game against St. Xavier Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 6 action on Friday, September 26, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Ada 35, Arcadia 0

Africentric Early College 32, Marion-Franklin 0

Aiken 42, Woodward 0

Alliance 49, Salem 34

Anderson 63, Milford 0

Anna 42, St. John's 0

Ansonia 38, Twin Valley South 7

Arcanum 41, National Trail 6

Archbishop Alter 47, Bishop Fenwick 7

Archbishop Hoban 19, Walsh Jesuit 14

Archbishop Moeller 42, La Salle 7

Archbold 72, Swanton 6

Ashland 38, Madison Comprehensive 7

Avon 55, Berea-Midpark 27

Avon Lake 42, Elyria 0

Bath 42, Elida 17

Bay 49, Westlake 28

Bedford 17, Shaw 14

Bellefontaine 23, Kenton Ridge 21

Benedictine 16, St. Ignatius 14

Berkshire 43, Rootstown 16

Bethel-Tate 49, Norwood 6

Big Walnut 42, Padua Franciscan 0

Bishop Hartley 40, St. Charles 7

Bishop Ready 20, Whitehall-Yearling 13

Bishop Rosecrans 39, Fairfield Christian Academy 28

Bishop Watterson 42, St. Francis DeSales 7

Blanchester 68, East Clinton 12

Bloom-Carroll 17, Fairfield Union 7

Brooklyn 24, Beachwood 0

Brookville 41, Carlisle 7

Brunswick 39, Lorain 19

Bryan 21, Evergreen 17

Buckeye 41, Valley Forge 20

Buckeye Trail 44, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 15

Butler 31, Greenville 6

Canal Winchester 45, Newark 41

Canfield 21, Hickory 10

Canton South 51, Orrville 33

Cardinal Mooney 35, Boardman 7

Carey 58, Wynford 7

Cathedral 32, Trotwood-Madison 28

Celina 70, Kenton 35

Centerburg 47, Cardington-Lincoln 7

Centerville 36, Beavercreek 0

Cincinnati College Prep Academy 38, KIPP Columbus 30

Cincinnati Country Day 49, New Miami 6

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 31, Harrison 29

Circleville 42, Marietta 21

Clear Fork 31, Marion Harding 7

Clinton-Massie 47, New Richmond 21

Cloverleaf 23, Ravenna 7

Coldwater 63, Parkway 19

Colerain 34, Sycamore 18

Colonel Crawford 48, Bucyrus 0

Columbia 48, Brookside 14

Columbiana 37, Southern 14

Columbian 28, Sandusky 20

Columbus Academy 40, Bexley 20

Columbus Grove 44, Allen East 7

Conotton Valley 40, Bridgeport 23

Conneaut 46, Jefferson Area 21

Copley 21, Aurora 14

Covington 49, Troy Christian 14

Crestview 35, Jefferson 0

Crestview 28, Brookfield 12

Crestwood 20, Chagrin Falls 12

Cuyahoga Heights 35, Independence 13

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 28, Lake Catholic 21

Dalton 38, Northwestern 0

Danbury 44, Cardinal Stritch 12

Danville 37, Roger Bacon 13

Danville 34, Loudonville 28

Delta 17, Wauseon 0

East 20, Ellet 7

East 29, Whetstone 12

East Liverpool 34, Cambridge 0

East Palestine 40, Wellsville 6

Eastwood 34, Otsego 21

Edon 34, Ottawa Hills 12

Edison 21, Bellevue 14

Edgerton 48, Ayersville 27

Elder 23, St. Xavier 13

Elgin 18, Lucas 15

Elyria Catholic 28, St. Vincent-St. Mary 14

Fairborn 51, West Carrollton 8

Fairland 35, South Point 21

Fairmont 38, Miamisburg 3

Fairview 44, Trinity 7

Field 54, Springfield 0

Findlay 35, Clay 0

Firelands 9, Clearview 7

Fisher Catholic 49, Miller 18

Fort Frye 31, Caldwell 7

Fort Loramie 37, Spencerville 14

Fort Recovery 20, New Bremen 13

Franklin 23, Monroe 16

Franklin Heights 17, Buckeye Valley 14

Fredericktown 25, Northmor 13

Galion 35, Highland 0

Garaway 33, Claymont 6

Garfield 48, Southeast 10

Garfield Heights 28, Brush 8

Geneva 42, Edgewood 14

Genoa Area 34, Oak Harbor 19

George Washington 17, Barnesville 14

Gibsonburg 42, Calvert 0

Girard 35, Lakeview 0

Glenville 47, John Marshall 0

Goshen 48, Batavia 6

Graham Local 26, Benjamin Logan 21

Green 21, McKinley 3

Greeneview 19, Cedarville 14

Greenon 34, Southeastern Local 0

Grove City 49, New Albany 24

Grove City Christian 49, Millersport 0

Groveport-Madison 24, Teays Valley 14

Hamilton Township 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 21

Harding 19, Pymatuning Valley 14

Harding 28, McDowell 9

Harrison Central 30, Weir 14

Harvey 56, Orange 42

Hawken 36, West Geauga 33

Heath 14, Johnstown-Monroe 7

Highland 62, Tallmadge 0

Hillsdale 35, Smithville 10

Holgate 34, Sebring McKinley 22

Hoover 28, GlenOak 21

Hopewell-Loudon 34, Lakota 7

Howland 18, East 14

Hubbard 31, Struthers 6

Hudson 35, Twinsburg 0

Huntington 43, Southeastern 6

Huron 35, Port Clinton 21

Independence 52, Briggs 0

Indian Creek 52, Bellaire 32

Indian Hill 52, Taylor 0

Indian Lake 17, North Union 14

Indian Valley 56, Sandy Valley 0

Jackson 55, Hillsboro 21

John Adams 52, Cardinal 0

John F. Kennedy Catholic 53, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Jonathan Alder 31, Tecumseh 7

Kenston 42, North 38

Keystone 22, Black River 15

Kings 38, Lebanon 20

Kirtland 42, Wickliffe 0

LaBrae 38, Champion 13

Lake 35, Fostoria 23

Lake 13, Northwest 10

Lakota East 34, Fairfield 7

Lakota West 27, Middletown 13

Lehman Catholic 44, Milton-Union 14

Leipsic 40, Riverdale 0

Lexington 48, Mansfield Senior 6

Liberty 56, Newton Falls 0

Liberty-Benton 56, Arlington 13

Liberty Center 35, Patrick Henry 6

Licking Valley 45, Licking Heights 7

Lincoln 42, Central Crossing 7

Linden-McKinley 19, Grandview Heights 6

Lisbon Anderson 38, Valley Christian 34

Logan Elm 21, Liberty Union 14

London 47, Urbana 0

Louisville 21, Canton Central Catholic 0

Loveland 42, Walnut Hills 12

Lutheran East 42, East Tech 0

Madeira 24, Deer Park 0

Madison 53, Lakeside 21

Madison Plains 46, Catholic Central 34

Malvern 16, Strasburg-Franklin 10

Manchester 28, Tuslaw 21

Margaretta 35, Woodmore 0

Marion Local 20, Versailles 19

Martins Ferry 59, Uniontown 13

Marysville 21, Dublin Jerome 0

Mathews 40, Windham 14

Maumee 42, Rossford 14

Mayfield 17, South 14

Meadowbrook 41, John Glenn 14

Meadowdale 52, Thurgood Marshall 0

Mechanicsburg 62, Triad 0

Memorial 24, Western Reserve 18

Memorial 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Mentor 35, Cleveland Heights 0

Miami East 44, Northridge 8

Miami Trace 35, Chillicothe 21

Mineral Ridge 48, Lowellville 16

Mogadore 34, Cleveland Central Catholic 18

Mohawk 48, Buckeye Central 0

Monroe Central 47, Magnolia 12

Monroeville 27, Western Reserve 20

Morgan 42, West Muskingum 28

Mt. Gilead 39, East Knox 7

Mt. Vernon 42, Zanesville 0

Napoleon 42, Southview 8

Nelsonville-York 25, Meigs 8

New Lexington 41, Coshocton 0

New Philadelphia 49, Linsly 7

Newcomerstown 40, East Canton 12

North Baltimore 54, Perry 6

North College Hill 52, Belmont 20

North Olmsted 42, Lakewood 14

North Ridgeville 28, Midview 24

North Royalton 48, Nordonia 39

Northland 28, Centennial 11

Northridge 29, Newark Catholic 28

Northwood 53, Willard 32

Northwestern 28, Shawnee 13

Norwayne 48, Waynedale 10

Norwalk 14, Vermilion 9

Notre Dame 56, South Gallia 46

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 21, Holy Name 0

Oak Glen 15, Buckeye Local 0

Oak Hill 13, Waverly 12

Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 32

Olentangy 54, Thomas Worthington 7

Olentangy Berlin 17, Hilliard Darby 7

Olentangy Liberty 24, Dublin Coffman 7

Olentangy Orange 42, Hilliard Davidson 7

Ontario 27, Pleasant 24

Pandora-Gilboa 45, Elmwood 8

Paulding 36, Fairview 31

Perkins 63, Clyde 14

Perry 21, Jackson 19

Perry 41, Lutheran West 6

Perrysburg 48, Northview 6

Philo 36, Crooksville 12

Pickerington Central 63, Lancaster 27

Pickerington North 32, Westerville Central 0

Piketon 49, Paint Valley 0

Plymouth 42, Crestview 0

Poland Seminary 34, South Range 0

Portsmouth 49, Chesapeake 0

Portsmouth West 40, Minford 8

Preble Shawnee 53, Bradford 0

Princeton 35, Mason 21

Reading 35, Finneytown 20

Reynoldsburg 42, Logan 0

Rhodes 59, Collinwood 0

Richmond Heights 39, Vanlue 0

Ridgedale 14, Hardin Northern 0

Ridgewood 49, Tuscarawas Valley 7

River 21, Bethel 16

River Valley 3, Wellston 0

Riverside 38, Chardon 26

Rittman 28, Chippewa 0

Rock Hill 39, Purcell Marian 26

Rocky River 48, Normandy 0

Roosevelt 33, Barberton 29

Ross 41, Scott 0

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 27, Clark Montessori 6

St. Francis de Sales 34, University of Detroit Jesuit 0

St. Henry 45, Minster 0

St. John's Jesuit 24, Brother Rice 17

St. Marys 37, Frontier 14

St. Paul 47, New London 6

Seneca East 35, Upper Sandusky 14

Shenandoah 30, Shadyside 12

Sheridan 42, River View 0

Shawnee 34, Defiance 14

Shroder Paideia Academy 35, Lockland 0

Solon 28, Stow-Munroe Falls 24

South 21, Eastmoor Academy 14

South Central 38, Mapleton 20

Springfield 20, Bowling Green 14

Springfield 14, Springboro 7

Springfield 42, Jackson-Milton 6

Steele 20, Olmsted Falls 16

Steubenville 63, Dover 34

Strongsville 42, Medina 14

Summerfield 36, North Central 29

Summit Country Day 30, Gamble Montessori 8

Symmes Valley 66, Green 12

Talawanda 38, Ross 8

Tinora 42, Antwerp 12

Toledo Christian 27, Blackhawk Christian 0

Tri-County North 54, Dixie 19

Tri-Village 70, Mississinawa Valley 7

Trimble 34, Southern 26

Triway 41, Fairless 14

Tri-Valley 57, Maysville 27

Troy 35, Stebbins 7

Turpin 49, West Clermont 14

Union Local 33, Beaver Local 14

United 49, Leetonia 8

Unioto 45, Adena 0

Upper Arlington 31, Hilliard Bradley 14

Upper Scioto Valley 36, Ridgemont 34

Utica 43, Lakewood 0

Valley 21, Northwest 20

Valley View 20, Oakwood 19

Van Buren 35, McComb 14

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 56, John F. Kennedy 0

Wadsworth 49, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 6

Walnut Ridge 38, West 0

Wapakoneta 42, Van Wert 28

Washington 42, McClain 27

Waterford 28, Eastern 13

Watkins Memorial 35, Granville 28

Wayne 45, Northmont 6

Wayne Trace 54, Hicksville 21

Waynesville 52, Dayton Christian 35

Wellington 48, Oberlin 6

West Branch 56, Minerva 6

West Holmes 39, Wooster 6

West Jefferson 42, Northeastern 36

West Liberty-Salem 42, Fairbanks 0

Western Hills 20, Hughes 14

Westerville South 30, Westerville North 7

Westland 38, Dublin Scioto 21

Whiteford 60, Montpelier 7

Wheelersburg 24, Ironton 15

Wheeling Park 24, St. Clairsville 7

Whitmer 45, Anthony Wayne 21

Williamsburg 58, Clermont Northeastern 6

Wilmington 42, Western Brown 14

Winton Woods 35, Little Miami 7

Woodridge 20, Coventry 7

Worthington Christian 63, Berne Union 21

Worthington Kilbourne 49, Hayes 14

Wyoming 49, Mariemont 24

Xenia 42, Piqua 21

Zane Trace 20, Westfall 7

Brady Twombly
