Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 350 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, September 26, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are a pair of games featuring two top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 3 St. Xavier is hosting No. 15 Elder as well as No. 7 Walsh Jesuit traveling to No. 5 Archbishop Hoban.
Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
Ohio high school football will feature 21 games with ranked teams on Friday, promising plenty of excitement as we enter Week 6 of the season.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 50 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, September 26th. The slate is being highlighted by a top five match up, No. 3 St. Xavier vs No. 15 Elder.
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 82 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, September 26th. The game of the night is No. 5 Archbishop Hoban vs No. 7 Walsh Jesuit.
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 83 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 26, 2025. Highlighted by No. 11 Bishop Watterson vs St. Francis DeSales.
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 84 Division 4 games being on Friday, September 26, 2025. The game of the night in division 4 is Oakwood vs Valley View.
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 88 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 26, 2025 being highlighted by No. 14 Marion Local vs Versailles.
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 88 Division 6 games being played on Friday, September 26. The slate is highlighted by two unbeaten teams as Northwestern takes on West Jefferson.
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 77 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 26, 2025. The game of the night in Division 7 is Smithville vs Hillsdale.
