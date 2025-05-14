Ohio high school football: Huntington announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Huntington Huntsmen announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Huntsmen will play 10 games, including four notable contests against East Clinton, Eastern Pike, Sciotoville East and Southeastern.
Among other teams on the Huntsmen schedule are Adena, Bainbridge, Piketon, Unioto, Westfall and at home against Zane Trace.
Below is the Huntsmen 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 HUNTINGTON HUNTSMEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. East Clinton
Aug. 29: at Eastern Pike
Sep. 5: at Sciotoville East
Sep. 12: vs. Unioto
Sep. 19: vs. Zane Trace
Sep. 26: at Southeastern
Oct. 3: at Bainbridge
Oct. 10: vs. Westfall
Oct. 17: at Adena
Oct. 24: vs. Piketon
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi