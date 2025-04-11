High School

Ohio high school football: Ironton announces 2025 schedule

2024 Ohio Division V high school football state champion Ironton announces 2025 schedule

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Ironton celebrates a win over Liberty Center in OHSAA Division V state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024
High School football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.

We can now share the schedule for the 2024 Division V state champion Ironton Fighting Tigers, via their social media accounts.

Last season, Ironton went 15-1 and added the third state championship trophy to its case with a 28-17 win over Liberty Center in the Division V state championship game.

Games of note this season will include a home game against two-time defending state champion Liberty Christian Academy (Virginia), which has gone 14-0 in back-to-back seasons.

Below is the Fighting Tigers' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.

2025 IRONTON FIGHTING TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 23: at Shelby Valley (Kentucky)

Aug. 30: vs. Liberty Christian Academy (Virginia)

Sept. 5: at Archbishop McNicholas

Sept. 13: vs. Canisius (NY)

Sept. 19: vs. Jackson

Sept. 26: at Wheelersburg

Oct. 3: at Cabell Midland (West Virginia)

Oct. 10: vs. Fairland

Oct. 17: at Galia Academy

Oct. 24: vs. Portsmouth

