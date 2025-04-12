High School

Ohio high school football: Liberty Center announces 2025 schedule

Back-to-back Ohio high school state finalist Liberty Center announces 2025 football schedule

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Liberty Center cheerleaders cheer for the Tigers prior to the 2023 OHSAA Division V state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. / Jeff Harwell, SBLive Sports

High School football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.

We can now share the schedule for the back-to-back state runner-up in Division V, the Liberty Center Tigers, via their social media accounts.

The Tigers have gone 15-1 in each of the last two seasons, compiling a record of 14-0 in Northwest Ohio Conference play.

Liberty Center finished its season in 2024 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the second consecutive season, playing in the Division V state championship game, a 28-17 loss to Ironton.

2025 LIBERTY CENTER TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 23: at Tinora

Aug. 30: vs. Eastwood

Sept. 5: vs. Otsego

Sept. 13: at Swanton

Sept. 19: vs. Bryan

Sept. 26: vs. Patrick Henry

Oct. 3: at Evergreen

Oct. 10: vs. Delta

Oct. 17: vs. Wauseon

Oct. 24: at Archbold

Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

