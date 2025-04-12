Ohio high school football: Liberty Center announces 2025 schedule
High School football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.
We can now share the schedule for the back-to-back state runner-up in Division V, the Liberty Center Tigers, via their social media accounts.
The Tigers have gone 15-1 in each of the last two seasons, compiling a record of 14-0 in Northwest Ohio Conference play.
Liberty Center finished its season in 2024 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the second consecutive season, playing in the Division V state championship game, a 28-17 loss to Ironton.
2025 LIBERTY CENTER TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 23: at Tinora
Aug. 30: vs. Eastwood
Sept. 5: vs. Otsego
Sept. 13: at Swanton
Sept. 19: vs. Bryan
Sept. 26: vs. Patrick Henry
Oct. 3: at Evergreen
Oct. 10: vs. Delta
Oct. 17: vs. Wauseon
Oct. 24: at Archbold
