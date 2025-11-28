Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, November 28, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, November 28, for the Final Four Rounds of the 2025 playoffs. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games for the Championship Round of the Ohio playoffs, as No. 4 Avon takes on No. 7 Walsh Jesuit, and No. 6 Anderson takes on No. 18 Big Walnut.
Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28
Ohio high school football will feature nine games with ranked teams on Friday, promising plenty of excitement as we enter the Final Four Round of the playoffs.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two games being played in Division 1 on Friday, November 28. The slate is highlighted by No. 3 St. Edward vs No. 20 Olentangy Orange
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, November 28. The game of the night is No. 7 Walsh Jesuit vs No. 4 Avon.
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 28, 2025. Highlighted by Tippecanoe vs No. 11 Bishop Watterson.
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two Division 4 games on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night in Division 4 is No. 12 Glenville vs No. 22 Indian Valley.
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are 4 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 21, 2025. Highlighted by Indian Lake vs Liberty Center.
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two Division 6 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night is No. 14 Kirtland vs Colonel Crawford.
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night is Hillsdale vs McDonald.
