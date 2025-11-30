Ohio High School Football Playoffs: State Championship Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
It all comes down to this coming weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the Ohio high school football, as each of the seven divisions has been whittled down to the final two teams.
As a reminder, the OHSAA has once again changed the format for the playoffs.
Starting in 2021, the OHSAA went to a format that saw the top 16 teams in each region qualify for postseason play. But starting in 2025, only 12 will make the playoffs with the top four seeds in each region earning a bye in the first round.
Also, the first three rounds of the postseason were hosted by the higher seeded team instead of just the first two rounds.
With the top four teams earning a bye, the first-round games set up as follows:
No. 12 at No. 5
No. 11 at No. 6
No. 10 at No. 7
No. 9 at No. 8
In round two, the No. 1 seed hosted the winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9, the No. 2 seed hosted the winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10, the No. 3 seed will hosted the winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11, and the No. 4 seed will hosted the winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12.
As has been the case over the last several years, all playoff games until the state championships were played on Friday nights.
The playoffs began on Oct. 31, the second round was on Nov. 7, the regional semifinals were held on Nov. 14, the regional finals took place on Nov. 21 and the state semifinals happened on Nov. 28.
The state championship games will once again be at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton from Dec. 4-6, with the Division I state championship game on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
OHSAA Football State Championship Game Schedule
- Division II: Thursday, December 4 at 7 p.m.
- Division IV: Friday, December 5 at 10:30 a.m.
- Division III: Friday, December 5 at 3 p.m.
- Division I: Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m.
- Division VII: Saturday, December 6 at 10:30 a.m.
- Division VI: Saturday, December 6 at 3 p.m.
- Division V: Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m.
OHSAA Football Playoffs - State Championship Matchups and Predictions
Division I
Cincinnati St. Xavier (11-2) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (14-0), Friday, December 5, 7:30 p.m.
Prediction: OLENTANGY ORANGE
Division II
Avon (13-1) vs. Cincinnati Anderson, Thursday, December 4, 7 p.m.
Prediction: AVON
Division III
Toledo Central Catholic (11-4) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-0), Friday, December 5, 3 p.m.
Prediction: BISHOP WATTERSON
Division IV
Cleveland Glenville (11-3) vs. Shelby (14-0), Friday, December 5, 10:30 a.m.
Prediction: GLENVILLE
Division V
Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0), Saturday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.
Prediction: LIBERTY CENTER
Division VI
Kirtland (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1), Saturday, December 6, 10:30 a.m.
Prediction: KIRTLAND
Division VII
St. Henry (13-1) vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale (13-0), Saturday, December 6, 10:30 a.m.
Prediction: ST. HENRY
