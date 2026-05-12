Ohio High School Football Phenom Lands 11 Scholarships In Under An Hour

You constantly hear that all it takes is one impressive performance to get noticed when it comes to high school athletics.

DeMonnie Dawson can now be the poster child for proving that to be true.

The Colerain High School freshman picked up 11 NCAA Division I football offers within an hour after his performance at a showcase event in Cincinnati, Ohio, according to a social media post by Lucas Cochran.

Within An Hour Of Showcase Performance, Ohio High School Freshman Phenom Became Recruiting Target

“2029 ATH DeMonnie Dawson burst onto the scene earlier this morning picking up 11 OFFERS in the span of an hour,” the post read. “Dawson has only played his freshman year.”

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, 247Sports has Dawson unranked at the moment for the Class of 2029. They list Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Purdue, Bowling Green, Kent State, Ohio and Howard as schools that have offered him currently.

DeMonnie Dawson Continues To Add NCAA Division I Football Offers To His Resume

Dawson has since added offers from Miami (Ohio) and Toledo, according to his own social media X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

The Cardinals had a tough 2025 season on the football field, finishing just 1-9. Colerain is led by head coach Jordan Stevens, an alum of Miami (Ohio). Stevens was a standout at Gateway High School in Monroeville, Pennsylvania before attending Miami (Ohio), earning three combined letters on offense and defense.

Colerain High School Football Is Led By Former Miami (Ohio) Standout Jordan Stevens

Stevens had two stints in the NFL with the Washington Redskins and the Pittsburgh Steelers before entering the high school coaching ranks.

Colerain competes in the Greater Miami Football Conference, a league that includes Princeton High School and Middletown High School. Those two teams went a combined 20-6 last year, including a 15-3 mark in league action.

Athletes Are Receiving Offers, Attention Earlier And Earlier In Their Careers

Kentucky was the first to offer Dawson, doing so back in late April. He is listed as both a wide receiver and a defensive back.

Offers being made to high school freshmen and sophomores are becoming more and more routine, including recent prized prospects such as Bryce Underwood, Dakorien Moore, Julian Lewis and Ethan Feaster. But for someone to be sought after like Dawson off his performance at a showcase, that is very, very rare to see even in this day and age of high school and college athletics.