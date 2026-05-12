Top Iowa High School Football Quarterback Makes College Decision

One of the top Iowa high school football quarterbacks in the state will play for a former Iowa high school football quarterback standout at the collegiate level.

Clear Lake High School’s Jaxson McIntire announced his decision to commit to the University of South Dakota on social media. McIntire joins South Dakota head coach Matt Vitzthum, who was named the new leader of the Coyotes earlier this year and was a star at Bishop Garrigan High School in Iowa.

“Committed,” McIntire posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Jaxson McIntire Is A Two-Year Starter For Perennial State Contender Clear Lake

Listed as an athlete on 247Sports, McIntire will be a senior for Clear Lake this coming season. He led the Lions to a 10-1 record as a junior, throwing for 1,605 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 429 yards rushing and eight scores.

McIntire completed almost 70 percent of his passes, adding 30.5 tackles with 20 solo stops, three tackles for loss and two interceptions on defense.

South Dakota Offered Senior-To-Be In February, Made Visit In March

In late March, McIntire made a visit to South Dakota after receiving an offer in mid-February from Vitzthum, who was promoted to replace Travis Johnasen with the Coyotes. Vitzthum was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for South Dakota and has previously coached at Grand Valley State, Wittenberg University and St. Cloud State.

Back in 2023, McIntire received an offer from Iowa State and then-head coach Matt Campbell. As a sophomore, he was 100-for-161, throwing for 1,749 yards with 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions. McIntire ran for 479 yards and scored a pair of TDs, recording 31 tackles with 23 solo stops, two tackles for loss and one interceptions.

He saw limited action as a freshman, throwing three passes while rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown on 31 attempts. McIntire made 12 tackles with 10 solo stops and one tackle for loss.

Clear Lake Multi-Sport Standout Also Earned All-State Basketball Honors

McIntyre was also named all-state on the basketball court by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association and Iowa Print Sports Writer Association this past year.

Clear Lake will be leaning heavily on McIntire this coming fall after graduating leading rushers Sam Dodge and Kolby Hodnefield, along with top receiver Trevor Theobald. Carson Riser returns as a senior after catching 14 passes for 206 yards and two TDs, as does freshman Maddon McIntire, who had 14 receptions for 222 yards with three touchdowns.