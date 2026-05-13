Another Iowa High School Football Prospect Commits To Big Ten School

Another Iowa high school football standout has decided to commit to a Big Ten Conference out-of-state program.

Kason Clayborne of Sioux City East High School announced on social media that he has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Recently, fellow Iowa high school football standout Tate Wallace of Iowa City Regina High School also committed to the Golden Gophers and head coach PJ Fleck.

“Gopher Nation let’s do it,” Clayborne posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sioux City East Junior Has Been Force On Both Sides Of The Football

A 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker, Clayborne recorded 51 tackles last fall as a junior with 35 solo stops, 10.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. He had an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Clayborne showed his athleticism and skills by playing both ways, catching 27 passes for 302 yards and scoring six touchdowns on offense.

As a sophomore, Clayborn recorded 40.5 tackles with 19 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback sack. He also caught nine passes for 95 yards and a TD, adding 33 yards rushing on three attempts.

The Black Raiders played him as a freshman on defense, as Clayborne registered 42 tackles with 30 solo stops and one tackle for loss.

Kason Clayborne Earned All-State Honors Last Year

Clayborne was named to the High School on SI Iowa all-state football team this past year.

Sioux City East finished the year 9-2, reaching the Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Playoffs, falling to eventual finalist Waukee Northwest in the quarterfinals, 48-34. They earned a 28-14 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes in the opening round.

Clayborne had a big performance vs. Waukee Northwest in the postseason, catching four passes for 78 yards, with two of those four receptions resulting in touchdowns. He also had 5.5 tackles on defense with three solo tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Multi-Sport Standout Holds Several NCAA Division I Football Offers

A multi-sport standout for the Black Raiders , Clayborne is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in Iowa high school football for the Class of 2027 and the No. 77 linebacker in his class. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is 10th in Iowa, 69th at linebacker and No. 838 overall.

Clayborne also holds offers from Purdue, Michigan State, Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State, Dartmouth, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

While Sioux City East must replace all-state quarterback Cal Jepsen, they return Clayborne, Chris Ford, Landan Monk, Tanner Hamilton and Amos Collins among others.