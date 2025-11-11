Ohio High School Football Playoffs: Division VII Regional Semifinal Matchups, Predictions, Brackets - Nov. 10, 2025
The first two rounds of the Ohio high school football playoffs are in the books, and now the top four teams in each region compete in the regional semifinals on Friday, Nov. 14.
With that in mind, we at High School on SI Ohio have decided to post the matchups for each division in each round, while also making predictions for each and every game.
As a reminder, the OHSAA has once again changed the format for the playoffs.
The change that was made by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the postseason this year is a reduction in teams making the playoffs and we posted a story at the midway point of the season as to what the playoffs would look like at that point in Division VII.
Starting in 2021, the OHSAA went to a format that saw the top 16 teams in each region qualify for postseason play. But starting in 2025, only 12 will make the playoffs with the top four seeds in each region earning a bye in the first round.
Also, the first three rounds of the postseason will be hosted by the higher seeded team instead of the first two rounds.
With the top four teams earning a bye, the first-round games will be the following:
No. 12 at No. 5
No. 11 at No. 6
No. 10 at No. 7
No. 9 at No. 8
In round two, the No. 1 seed will host the winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9, the No. 2 seed will host the winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10, the No. 3 seed will host the winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11, and the No. 4 seed will host the winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12.
As has been the case over the last several years, all playoff games until the state championships will be played on Friday night.
The playoffs began on Oct. 31, and the regional semifinals on Nov. 14, the regional finals on Nov. 21 and the state semifinals on Nov. 28. The regional finals and state semifinals will all be held at neutral sites as determined by the OHSAA.
The state championship games will once again be at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton from Dec. 4-6, with the Division VII state championship game on Friday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
OHSAA Football Playoffs - Division VII Regional Semifinal Matchups and Predictions
Region 25
No. 4 Monroeville (9-2) at No. 1 McDonald (11-0)
No. 7 East Canton (10-2) at No. 3 Mogadore (10-1)
Region 26
No. 4 Columbus Grove (8-3) at No. 1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1)
No. 7 Pandora-Gilboa (9-3) at No. 3 Leipsic (10-1)
Region 27
No. 4 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-2) at No. 1 Jeromesville Hillsdale (10-1)
No. 11 Danville (7-5) at No. 2 Waterford (9-2)
Region 28
No. 12 Fort Recovery (7-5) at No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)
No. 11 Cedarville (7-5) at No. 2 St. Henry (10-1)
Predictions:
McDonald over Monroeville
Mogadore over East Canton
Lima Central Catholic over Columbus Grove
Leipsic over Pandora-Gilboa
Hillsdale over Symmes Valley
Waterford over Danville
Marion Local over Fort Recovery
St. Henry over Cedarville
