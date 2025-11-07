Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 112 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, October 31, for the first round of the 2025 playoffs. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games for the Second Round of the Ohio playoffs, as No. 6 Anderson hosts Withrow, and No. 21 Marion Local hosts Lehman Catholic.
Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7
Ohio high school football will feature 25 games with ranked teams on Friday, promising plenty of excitement as we enter the Second Round of the playoffs.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, October 31. The slate is highlighted by Upper Arlington vs No. 13 Pickerington North.
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 17 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, November 7. The game of the night is Westerville South vs Canal Winchester.
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 17 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 7, 2025. Highlighted by Talawanda vs Tippecanoe.
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 17 Division 4 games on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night in Division 4 is Clinton-Massie vs Taft.
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 18 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 7, 2025. Highlighted by Garaway vs Crestview.
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 17 Division 6 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is Fairview vs Paulding.
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 17 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is Lehman Catholic vs No. 21 Marion Local.
