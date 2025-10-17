High School

Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, October 17, 2025

Get OHSAA live updates and final scores as Week 9 of the 2025 Ohio high school football season kicks off Friday, October 17, 2025

Quarterback Bryshawn Brown delivers a first-down pass for Winton Woods at the Kings vs. Winton Woods football game, Aug. 29, 2025. / Geoff Blankenship for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 341 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, October 17, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 6 Anderson is traveling to Winton Woods as well as No. 4 Archbishop Hoban hosting Central York (PA).

Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17

Ohio high school football will feature 22 games with ranked teams on Friday, promising plenty of excitement as we enter Week 9 of the season.

Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 45 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, October 17th. The slate is highlighted by the number one team in Ohio, Elder, taking on Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 72 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, October 17th. The game of the night is No. 8 Highland vs Revere.

Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 80 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 17, 2025. Highlighted by No. 13 Bishop Watterson vs Northwest.

Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 87 Division 4 games being on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night in Division 4 is Brookville vs Valley View.

Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 87 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 17, 2025. Highlighted by a battle of two undefeated teams as Tri-Village takes on Preble Shawnee.

Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 88 Division 6 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night is Northeastern vs Mechanicsburg.

Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 67 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night is No. 21 Marion Local vs Minster.

