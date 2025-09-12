Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday September 12, 2025
There are 341 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, September 12, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match up of the week is a game featuring two top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 1 St. Edward hosts No. 8 Glenville in a top ten match up on Friday, September 12.
Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
Ohio high school football sees 21 games featuring ranked teams, Friday promises to offer plenty of excitement as we get into Week 3 of this season.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 51 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, September 12th. The slate is being highlighted by, the number 1 team in Ohio, St. Edward hosting No. 8 Glenville.
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 80 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, September 12th. The game of the night is No. 4 Avon traveling to North Ridgeville in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 80 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 12, 2025. Highlighted by No. 11 Bishop Watterson vs Columbian.
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 88 Division 4 games being on Friday, September 5. The game of the night in division 4 is No. 21 Indian Valley hosting Expression Prep (WV).
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 85 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 12, 2025 being highlighted by Kirtland vs Fairview.
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 89 Division 6 games being played on Friday, September 12. The slate is highlighted by Woodmore vs Lakota.
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 61 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 5, 2025. With only one game featuring a ranked team the game of the night is No. 10 Maron Local vs St. John's.
