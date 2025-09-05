Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday September 5, 2025
There are 342 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, September 5, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match up of the week is the only game featuring two Ohio ranked teams as No. 8 Avon hosts No. 4 Glenville.
Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
Ohio high school football sees 21 games featuring ranked teams, Friday promises to offer plenty of excitement as we get into week 3 of this season.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 49 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, September 5th. The slate is being highlighted by, the number 1 team in Ohio, St. Edward hosting Wayne.
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 80 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, September 5. The game of the night is No. 4 Glenville traveling to No. 8 Avon in a great ranked match up.
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 83 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 5, 2025. Highlighted by Detroit Catholic Central (MI) vs No. 24 Central Catholic.
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 86 Division 4 games being on Friday, September 5. The game of the night in division 4 is No. 22 Indian Valley hosting Roosevelt (DC).
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 92 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 5, 2025. There is 1 game including a ranked team, No. 18 Ironton vs Archbishop McNicholas.
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 91 Division 6 games being played on Friday, September 5. The slate is highlighted by No. 17 Kirtland hosting Perry.
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 61 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 5, 2025. With only one game featuring a ranked team the game of the night is No. 12 Maron Local vs St. Henry.
