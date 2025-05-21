Ohio high school football: St. Francis DeSales announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 3-time state champion St. Francis DeSales Stallions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Stallions will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Africentric, Bishop Hartley, Cabell Midland (West Virginia), George Rogers Clark (Kentucky) and Olentangy Berlin.
Among other teams on the Stallions' schedule are Broad Street, Bishop Watterson, Hamilton Badin, Harrison and at home up against Northland.
Below is the Stallions' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 ST. FRANCIS DESALES STALLIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Olentangy Berlin
Aug. 29: vs. Northland
Sep. 5: at Africentric
Sep. 12: vs. Hamilton Badin
Sep. 19: at George Rogers Clark (Kentucky)
Sep. 26: vs. Bishop Watterson
Oct. 3: at Cabell Midland (West Virginia)
Oct. 10: at Broad Street
Oct. 17: at Harrison
Oct. 24: at Bishop Hartley
