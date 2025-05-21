High School

Ohio high school football: St. Francis DeSales announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Stallions schedule are Africentric, Bishop Hartley, Cabell Midland (West Virginia), George Rogers Clark (Kentucky) and Olentangy Berlin

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 3-time state champion St. Francis DeSales Stallions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Stallions will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Africentric, Bishop Hartley, Cabell Midland (West Virginia), George Rogers Clark (Kentucky) and Olentangy Berlin.

Among other teams on the Stallions' schedule are Broad Street, Bishop Watterson, Hamilton Badin, Harrison and at home up against Northland.

Below is the Stallions' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 ST. FRANCIS DESALES STALLIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Olentangy Berlin

Aug. 29: vs. Northland

Sep. 5: at Africentric

Sep. 12: vs. Hamilton Badin

Sep. 19: at George Rogers Clark (Kentucky)

Sep. 26: vs. Bishop Watterson

Oct. 3: at Cabell Midland (West Virginia)

Oct. 10: at Broad Street

Oct. 17: at Harrison

Oct. 24: at Bishop Hartley

