Ohio high school football: Stebbins announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Indians' schedule are Greenville and Tippecanoe

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Stebbins Indians announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Indians will play 10 games, including two notable contests against Greenville and Tippecanoe.

Among other teams on the schedule are Butler, Carroll. Fairborn, Piqua, Troy, Sidney, West Carrollton and at home against Xenia.

Below is the Indians' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 STEBBINS INDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Carroll

Aug. 29: vs. Butler

Sep. 5: at Sidney

Sep. 12: vs. Tippecanoe

Sep. 19: vs. Greenville

Sep. 26: at Troy

Oct. 3: vs. West Carrollton

Oct. 10: vs. Piqua

Oct. 17: at Fairborn

Oct. 24: at Xenia

