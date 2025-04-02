Ohio high school football: Stebbins announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Stebbins Indians announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Indians will play 10 games, including two notable contests against Greenville and Tippecanoe.
Among other teams on the schedule are Butler, Carroll. Fairborn, Piqua, Troy, Sidney, West Carrollton and at home against Xenia.
Below is the Indians' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 STEBBINS INDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Carroll
Aug. 29: vs. Butler
Sep. 5: at Sidney
Sep. 12: vs. Tippecanoe
Sep. 19: vs. Greenville
Sep. 26: at Troy
Oct. 3: vs. West Carrollton
Oct. 10: vs. Piqua
Oct. 17: at Fairborn
Oct. 24: at Xenia
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi