Ohio high school football: Steubenville announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Steubenville Big Red announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Big Red will play 10 games, including two contests against Youngstown Ursuline and Whheling Park (West Virginia).
Among other teams on the schedule are Canisius (New York), Dover, Farrell, Indian Valley, Linsly and at home against Youngstown Mooney.
Below is the Big Red 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 STEUBENVILLE BIG RED FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Youngstown Ursuline
Aug. 29: vs. Indian Valley
Sep. 5: vs. DC Dunbar
Sep. 12: vs. Youngstown Mooney
Sep. 19: at Linsly
Sep. 26: at Dover
Oct. 3: vs. Farrell
Oct. 10: vs. Canisius (New York)
Oct. 17: vs. McDowell
Oct. 24: vs. Wheeling Park (West Virginia)
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi