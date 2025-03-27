High School

Ohio high school football: Steubenville announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Big Red schedule are Youngstown Ursuline and Whheling Park (West Virginia)

Steubenville's Aiden Davis on a touchdown run against Dover during a Division III, Region 11 semifinal game, Friday, Nov. 15, at Carrollton High School’s Warrior Stadium, in Carrollton.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Steubenville Big Red announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Big Red will play 10 games, including two contests against Youngstown Ursuline and Whheling Park (West Virginia).

Among other teams on the schedule are Canisius (New York), Dover, Farrell, Indian Valley, Linsly and at home against Youngstown Mooney.

Below is the Big Red 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 STEUBENVILLE BIG RED FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Youngstown Ursuline

Aug. 29: vs. Indian Valley

Sep. 5: vs. DC Dunbar

Sep. 12: vs. Youngstown Mooney

Sep. 19: at Linsly

Sep. 26: at Dover

Oct. 3: vs. Farrell

Oct. 10: vs. Canisius (New York)

Oct. 17: vs. McDowell

Oct. 24: vs. Wheeling Park (West Virginia)






