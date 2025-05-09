Ohio high school football: Steubenville announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Steubenville Big Red announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Big Red will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Canisius (New York), Youngstown Mooney and Wheeling Park (West Virginia).
Among other teams on the Big Red schedule are Dover, DC Dunbar, Farrell, Indian Valley, Linsly, McDowell and starting off the season at home against Youngstown Ursuline.
Below is the Big Red 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 STEUBENVILLE BIG RED FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: Youngstown Ursuline
Aug. 29: vs. Indian Valley
Sep. 5: vs. DC Dunbar
Sep. 12: vs. Youngstown Mooney
Sep. 19: at Linsly
Sep. 26: at Dover
Oct. 3: vs. Farrell
Oct. 10: vs. Canisius (New York)
Oct. 17: vs. McDowell
Oct. 24: vs. Wheeling Park (West Virginia)
