Ohio High School Football Team Scraps Planned League Game
A growing epidemic of high school football teams canceling games and even seasons continues, this time hitting Ohio high school football.
Barberton High School was forced to cancel a planned Suburban League American Conference game with Highland scheduled for this Friday, according to a report by the Akron Beacon Journal.
“We want to share an important update regarding our scheduled Homecoming varsity football game against Barberton this Friday, Oct. 3, 2025,” Highland posted on Facebook. “Late last night, we were informed by Barberton’s Athletic Director that, due to reported injuries to 10 of their starting players, they would be unable to play on Friday night.
“Wanting to preserve this event for our students and community, we met with their leadership team today to explore possible options. Along with the Commissioner of the Suburban League and the head official for the game, we collaborated to establish a modified gam plan that included the following agreed upon parameters: limited playing time for our starters, using abbreviated quarters, and implementing a running clock, among other adjustments.
“At that time, Barberton committed to moving forward with the game under those conditions and agreed on this modified game plan.”
That all changed a short time later when Barberton informed Highland officials they would not be playing.
Modified Game was Scrapped by Barberton
“We learned that Barberton is not, in fact, planning to play Friday night,” the post read. “We know how disappointing this is for our players, families and the entire community, especially given the importance of Homecoming, the Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and other time-honored traditions that mean so much to our students.”
Highland head coach Mike Gibbons said he feels “terrible for the kids, for the school and for the community.
“It’s homecoming weekend,” he added. “This is not the way we wanted to enjoy the weekend with the big game.”
Highland is currently 6-0 on the year, allowing just 33 points. They are coming off a 62-0 victory and will now return to action on October 10 at Roosevelt. Barberton, with a record of 1-5, suffered a 33-29 loss to Roosevelt last week and is scheduled to play Revere next.