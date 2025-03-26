Ohio high school football: Toledo Whitmer announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Toledo Whitmer Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including two contests against Dublin Coffman and Perrysburg.
Among other teams on the schedule are Anthony Wayne, Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. and on the road against Sylvania Northview.
Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 TOLEDO WHITMER PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Dublin Coffman
Aug. 29: vs. Detroit Martin Luther King Jr.
Sep. 5: vs. Sylvania Southview
Sep. 12: at Fremont Ross
Sep. 19: at Springfield
Sep. 26: vs. Anthony Wayne
Oct. 3: at Sylvania Northview
Oct. 10: vs. Findlay
Oct. 17: at Clay
Oct. 24: vs. Perrysburg
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi