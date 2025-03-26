High School

Ohio high school football: Toledo Whitmer announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Panthers' schedule are Dublin Coffman and Perrysburg

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Toledo Whitmer Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including two contests against Dublin Coffman and Perrysburg.

Among other teams on the schedule are Anthony Wayne, Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. and on the road against Sylvania Northview.

Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 TOLEDO WHITMER PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Dublin Coffman

Aug. 29: vs. Detroit Martin Luther King Jr.

Sep. 5: vs. Sylvania Southview

Sep. 12: at Fremont Ross

Sep. 19: at Springfield

Sep. 26: vs. Anthony Wayne

Oct. 3: at Sylvania Northview

Oct. 10: vs. Findlay

Oct. 17: at Clay

Oct. 24: vs. Perrysburg

Andy Villamarzo
