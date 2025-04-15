Ohio high school football: Toledo Whitmer announces 2025 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.
We can now share the schedule for the Toledo Whitmer Panthers, via their social media accounts.
Last season, the Panthers went 9-3 and lost in the second round of the Division I playoffs to St. Edward, which won the state title in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and reached the regional final last season.
The Panthers begin the season on the road at Dublin Coffman, with their first home game being against Martin Luther King (Michigan) on Aug. 29.
Below is the Panthers' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.
2025 TOLEDO WHITMER PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Dublin Coffman
Aug. 29: vs. Detroit Martin Luther King, Jr. (Michigan)
Sept. 5: vs. Sylvania Southview
Sept. 12: at Fremont Ross
Sept. 19: at Holland Springfield
Sept. 26: vs. Anthony Wayne
Oct. 3: at Sylvania Northview
Oct. 10: vs. Findlay
Oct. 17: at Clay
Oct. 24: vs. Perrysburg
