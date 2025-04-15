High School

Ohio high school football: Toledo Whitmer announces 2025 schedule

The Toledo Whitmer Panthers unveil 2025 Ohio high school football schedule

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.

We can now share the schedule for the Toledo Whitmer Panthers, via their social media accounts.

Last season, the Panthers went 9-3 and lost in the second round of the Division I playoffs to St. Edward, which won the state title in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and reached the regional final last season.

The Panthers begin the season on the road at Dublin Coffman, with their first home game being against Martin Luther King (Michigan) on Aug. 29.

Below is the Panthers' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.

2025 TOLEDO WHITMER PANTHERS  FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Dublin Coffman

Aug. 29: vs. Detroit Martin Luther King, Jr. (Michigan)

Sept. 5: vs. Sylvania Southview

Sept. 12: at Fremont Ross

Sept. 19: at Holland Springfield

Sept. 26: vs. Anthony Wayne

Oct. 3: at Sylvania Northview

Oct. 10: vs. Findlay

Oct. 17: at Clay

Oct. 24: vs. Perrysburg




Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

