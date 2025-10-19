Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 19, 2025
As we head to the final week of the Ohio high school football regular season, St. Edward has ascended back to the top spot of the High School on SI Ohio Top 25 after a huge win as the then-No. 2 Eagles defeated then-No. 3 Archbishop Moeller 35-10.
With everyone else in the Top 25 taking care of business, there was little movement this week, as the only teams to move up besides St. Edward were Archbishop Hoban and Avon, who both leapfrogged Moeller into No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
The big game this week will pit No. 1 St. Edward against No. 3 Hoban, with the other matchup between Top 25 teams being No. 14 Pickerington North at No. 23 Gahanna Lincoln.
The 2025 High School on SI Ohio Football Top 25 – Oct. 19, 2025
1. St. Edward Eagles (8-1)
Last week: ranked No. 2, defeated No. 3 Archbishop Moeller, 35-10
This week: at No. 3 Archbishop Hoban
Zach Hackleman returned two punts for touchdowns and scored four times in the game as the Eagles dismantled then-No. 3 Archbishop Moeller to retake the top spot.
2. Elder Panthers (9-0)
Last week: ranked No. 1, defeated Bishop Chatard (Indiana), 28-7
This week: vs. De La Salle Collegiate (Michigan)
Tommy Becker started the scoring with a 95-yard touchdown run and a 6-yard touchdown catch before quarterback Kaden Estep found the end zone twice with his legs as the Panthers remained undefeated.
3. Archbishop Hoban Knights (7-1)
Last week: ranked No. 4, defeated Central York (Pennsylvania), 46-21
This week: vs. No. 1 St. Edward
Elbert “Rock” Hill IV had a kickoff return for a touchdown and a pick-6, while Brayton Feister scored three times for Hoban, two on the ground and one on a fumble recovery, as the Knights handed Central York (Pennsylvania) its first loss of the season.
4. Avon Eagles (8-1)
Last week: ranked No. 5, defeated Avon Lake, 43-12
This week: at Elyria
Blake Elder completed all but one of his 15 pass attempts for 346 yards and five scores as the Eagles defeated rival Avon Lake for the fourth straight season.
5. Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (6-3)
Last week: ranked No. 3, lost to No. 2 St. Edward, 35-10
This week: vs. Muskegon (Michigan), Saturday
The Crusaders didn’t have an answer on the road against then-No. 2 St. Edward, taking their third loss of the season and the first by more than one score.
6. Anderson Raptors (9-0)
Last week: ranked No. 6, defeated Winton woods, 37-30
This week: vs. Loveland
Quarterback Owen Scalf scored with 1:13 left in the game to keep the Raptors undefeated and unofficially wrap up the No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 8, according to
7. Walsh Jesuit Warriors (7-1)
Last week: ranked No. 7, defeated St. Vincent-St. Mary, 51-7
This week: vs. Trotwood-Madison
Walsh came off a bye and dominated STVM, beating one of their rivals for the fifth straight season.
8. Medina Highland Hornets (8-0)
Last week: ranked No. 8, defeated Revere, 49-7
This week: vs. Cuyahoga Falls
Highland has now clinched a bye in the first round of the playoffs as a top-4 seed in Division II< Region 6 and finish the regular season against a 1-8 Cuyahoga Falls team who has allowed nearly 40 points per game while scoring just 67 total points.
9. Princeton Vikings (7-1)
Last week: ranked No. 9, defeated Fairfield, 35-0
This week: vs. Middletown
Princeton clinched the Greater Miami Conference championship with a win over Fairfield.
10. St. Xavier Bombers (7-2)
Last week: ranked No. 10, defeated St. Ignatius, 41-7
This week: Bye
The Bombers finished their regular season with a win over St. Ignatius and now can enjoy two weeks off as they have clinched a top-4 seed in Division I, Region 4, giving them a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
11. Mentor Cardinals (9-0)
Last week: ranked No. 11, defeated Shaker Heights, 38-6
This week: vs. Euclid
Wide receiver Justen Hodge had 162 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals remained undefeated with a win over Shaker Heights.
12. Bishop Watterson Eagles (8-0)
Last week: ranked No. 12, defeated Northwest, 59-12
This week: at St. Charles
The defending Division III state champions have given themselves the best path to a repeat, securing the top spot in Region 11, meaning a bye in the first round and home games through the regional semifinals.
13. Glenville Tarblooders (5-3)
Last week: ranked No. 13, defeated John Hay, 41-0
This week: vs. Rhodes
Nothing like some Senate League action to get over a loss, as Glenville cruised to another conference win this week with one more to go to finish the season.
14. Pickerington North Panthers (8-1)
Last week: ranked No. 14, defeated New Albany, 35-7
This week: at No. 23 Gahanna Lincoln
Andyriq Thomas scored four touchdowns, including runs of 80 and 61 yards, as Pickerington North defeated New Albany.
15. Kirtland Hornets (9-0)
Last week: ranked No. 15, defeated Crestwood, 40-0
This week: at Rootstown
Another week, another running clock for the Hornets to start the second half, who led 30-0 at halftime.
16. Massillon Tigers (6-3)
Last week: ranked No. 16, defeated Harding, 42-10
This week: at Canton McKinley, Saturday
The Tigers have won three games in a row for the first time this season with their rivalry game against Canton McKinley coming up this Saturday.
17. Pickerington Central Tigers (8-1)
Last week: ranked No. 17, defeated Teays Valley, 49-17
This week: at Reynoldsburg
Rocco Williams threw for two touchdowns, ran for one and even caught one as the Tighers easily dispatched Teays Valley.
18. Big Walnut Golden Eagles (8-1)
Last week: ranked No. 18, defeated Dublin Scioto, 35-6
This week: at Westland
Nolan Biurley had two rushing touchdowns and Brody Hatfield had a receiving touchdown and a pick-6 as the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 35-0 lead over Dublin Scioto in the first half.
19. Wadsworth Grizzlies (9-0)
Last week: ranked No. 19, defeated Stow, 50-20
This week: at Solon
Cooper Gray ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns and Gavin Madigan added 132 yards on the ground and three scores as Wadsworth ran all over Stow.
20. Olentangy Orange Pioneers (9-0)
Last week: ranked No. 20, defeated Hilliard Bradley, 38-14
This week: at Olentangy Liberty
After spotting Hilliard Bradley a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, the Pioneers scored 38 straight points to remain undefeated.
21. Marion Local Flyers (9-0)
Last week: ranked No. 21, defeated Minster, 42-0
This week: vs. Coldwater
Marion Local looks to finish its sixth straight undefeated regular season when the Flyers host Coldwater.
22. Indian Valley Braves (8-0)
Last week: ranked No. 22, defeated Tuscarawas Valley, 54-0
This week: vs. Claymont, Thursday
The Braves found the end zone five times on the ground and led 48-0 at halftime in a win over Tuscarawas Valley.
23. Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions (7-2)
Last week: ranked No. 23, defeated Grove City, 44-20
This week: vs. No. 14 Pickerington North
The Golden Lions ran for 375 yards in defeating Grove City and now will host No. 14 Pickerington North to end the regular season.
24. Kings (8-1)
Last week: ranked No. 24, defeated Turpin, 38-26
This week: vs. Walnut Hills
Quarterback Grant Nurre threw for 224 yards and a touchdown and ran fro 71 yards and four scores in a win over Turpin.
25. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (8-0)
Last week: unranked, defeated Padua, 42-7
This week: vs. Elyria Catholic
CVCA did what it does, running for almost 400 yards in a win over Padua.
