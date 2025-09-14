Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 14, 2025
There was not much major movement in the High School on SI Ohio Top 25 this week, with just two of the top 25 teams taking losses and both of those at the hands of another team in the rankings.
Princeton made the biggest leap this week from No. 14 to No. 8 after beating then-No. 9 Lakota West 27-10.
And it was apparent again that St. Edward didn’t want to give up its hold on the top spot in the High School on SI Ohio Top 25, as the Eagles swooped in and took a victory from the jaws of defeat with a. 21-point fourth quarter against then-No. 8 Glenville this past week. They get another test this week on the road at No. 13 Massillon.
But right behind the Eagles are No. 2 Archbishop Moeller and No. 3 St. Xavier Bombers, who just so happen to play each other this week in the Buckeye State’s biggest game.
The other shakeups in the rankings were just based on level of competition, which at some point has to matter when trying to rank teams.
As discussed last week, the case for Ursuline staying in the Top 25 would be looked at on a week-to-week basis. And with new information and the season being cancelled, it was impossible to keep the Fighting Irish ranked this week.
Moving into the rankings for the first time this season in unbeaten Canal Winchester, at No. 25.
The 2025 High School on SI Ohio Football Top 25 – Sept. 15, 2025
1. St. Edward Eagles (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 1, defeated No. 8 Glenville, 28-14
This week: at No. 13 Massillon
Brandon White showed he has fully recovered from last season’s knee injury, as the running back exploded for 171 yards and scored three times in the fourth quarter against then-No. 8 Glenville.
2. Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (3-1)
Last week: ranked No. 2, defeated Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tennessee), 49-28
This week: vs. No. 3 St. Xavier
Quarterback Matt Ponatoski threw for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns as Big Moe warmed up for this week’s showdown against No. 3 St. Xavier.
3. St. Xavier Bombers (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 3, defeated Westerville North
This week: vs. No. 2 Archbishop Moeller
Like Moeller, the Bombers had no trouble with looking ahead this past week to set up a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup.
4. Avon Eagles (3-1)
Last week: ranked No. 4, defeated North Ridgeville, 55-7
This week: vs. Olmsted Falls
Blake Elder threw for five touchdowns as the Eagles eased into Southwestern Conference play.
5. Archbishop Hoban Knights (3-1)
Last week: ranked No. 5, defeated Akron East, 52-0
This week: vs. Brush
The Knights showed once again they are the kings of East Akron with a win over East. They face a game against Brush this week with a rivalry showdown with No. 7 Walsh Jesuit on the horizon.
6. Anderson Raptors (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 6, defeated Lebanon, 36-10
This week: at No. 22 Kings
Owen Scalf threw for 399 yards and three scores as the Raptors prepare for a matchup with No. 22 Kings for the top spot in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.
7. Walsh Jesuit Warriors (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 7, defeated St. Ignatius 31-0
This week: vs. Canisius (New York)
Marty Tobin ran for more than 250 yards and scored three times as the Warriors easily remained undefeated with a win over St. Ignatius. They play Canisius (New York) with their game against No. 5 Hoban looming.
8. Princeton Vikings (3-1)
Last week: ranked No. 14, defeated No. 9 Lakota West, 27-10
This week: vs. Lakota East
The Vikings scored 20 straight points on two long touchdown runs and a blocked field goal that the recovered and took back for a score in a win over then-No. 9 Lakota West.
9. Glenville Tarblooders (2-2)
Last week: ranked No. 8, lost to No. 1 St. Edward, 28-14
This week: at John Adams
The Tarblooders couldn’t hold a fourth quarter lead against the top team in the state, as they led 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter before falling 28-14. They likely won’t be tested again until a game against No. 5 Hoban in Week 8.
10. Medina Highland Hornets (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 12, defeated Aurora, 41-7
This week: at Copley
The Highland offense gets the headlines, but the defense held Aurora to just 84 yards of offense this past week.
11. Bishop Watterson Eagles (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 11, defeated Tiffin Columbian, 81-7
This week: vs. Harvest Prep
The Eagles scored on every drive in the first half and racked up 81 points in a win over Columbian.
12. Mentor Cardinals (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 13, defeated Brunswick, 45-7
This week: vs. Medina
Jackson Farley made sure the Cardinals wouldn’t have to sweat out a win over Brunswick, scoring three times in the first quarter.
13. Massillon Tigers (2-2)
Last week: ranked No. 15, defeated Lewis J. Bennett (New York), 35-0
This week: vs. No. 1 St. Edward
After two straight out-of-state games, the Tigers welcome No. 1 St. Edward to Paul Brown Tiger Stadium this week.
14. Marion Local Flyers (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 10, defeated St. John’s, 61-0
This week: at New Bremen
The Flyers had their backs against the wall a week ago and could have seen their winning streak come to an end. This week? Back to normal with a 61-0 win. But at some point, the level of competition has to matter in the rankings
15. Lakota West Firebirds (2-2)
Last week: ranked No. 9, lost to No. 14 Princeton, 27-10.
This week: at Fairfield
The Firebirds took a 3-0 lead but 20 straight points by Princeton spelled doom Lakota West.
16. Elder Panthers (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 18, defeated La Salle, 16-8
This week: at St. Xavier (Kentucky)
For the second straight week, the Panthers had a slow start on offense. This week, they picked it up in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns and took a 16-0 lead in the third before holding on with defense in the fourth.
17. Kirtland Hornets (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 16, defeated Fairview, 45-21
This week: vs. Trinity
John Silvestro led the ground attack for the Hornets with 183 yards and three scores to remain unbeaten.
18. Ironton Fighting Tigers (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 17, defeated Canisius (New York), 55-21
This week: vs. Jackson
The defending Division V state champions just keep rolling. And despite their insistance that they don't belong on this list quite yet, we disagree.
19. Pickerington North (3-1)
Last week: ranked No. 19, defeated Dublin Coffman, 24-0
This week: vs. Thomas Worthington
There was no letdown a week after defeating Pickerington Central, as the Panthers shut out Dublin Coffman.
20. Upper Arlington (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 20, defeated New Albany, 42-7
This week: vs. Central Crossing
Make that 92-7 over the last two weeks for the Golden Bears. There could be more on the horizon against Central Crossing, who is 0-4 and has scored just 13 points while allowing 141.
21. Kings (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 22, defeated West Clermont, 31-0
This week: vs. No. 6 Anderson
There was no sleepwalking for the Knights this past week with a showdown for the supremacy in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference against No. 6 Princeton awaiting this week.
22. Indian Valley Braves (3-0)
Last week: ranked No. 21, game against Expression Prep Academy (West Virginia) cancelled.
This week: at Buckeye Trail
The Braves had a week off and get two straight opponents who are winless at 0-4. Over the next two weeks.
23. Pickerington Central Tigers (3-1)
Last week: ranked No. 23, defeated Logan, 64-7
This week: at No. 25 Canal Winchester
What better way to lick your wounds from the season’s first loss than by putting up 64 points in a win? A game with 4-0 No. 25 Canal Winchester waits this week, though.
24. Big Walnut (3-1)
Last week: ranked No. 24, defeated Delaware Hayes, 45-7
This week: vs. Westerville South
The Golden Eagles welcomed their reemergence in the High School on SI Ohio rankings by routing Hayes.
25. Canal Winchester (4-0)
Last week: unranked, defeated Reynoldsburg, 55-30
This week: vs. No. 23 Pickerington Central
Welcome to the ranking, Indians. Your first test? A game against No. 23 Pickerington Central.
