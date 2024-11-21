Ohio high school girls basketball coach placed on paid administrative leave
According to a 21 WFMJ report on Thursday afternoon, Youngstown East High School girls basketball coach Anthony Pastella has been placed on paid administrative leave duirng an investigation into the lead man of the Golden Bears.
Per the report, Pastella was named the program's head coach back in May and had previously served as an assistant at the Struthers School District. The Youngstown City School District had not further details to provide regarding the reasons on why Pastella was being investigated.
The Golden Bears begin their regular season this week on Friday night, but will do so without Pastella roaming the sidelines. East finished the 2023-2024 season with an overall record of 10-9.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi