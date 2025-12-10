Ohio high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
The 2025 Ohio girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Ohio high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
Alexander 47, Wellston 17
Allen East 39, Memorial 31
Andrews Osborne Academy 53, Fuchs Mizrachi 27
Ansonia 70, Lehman Catholic 13
Anthony Wayne 69, Napoleon 35
Arcanum 62, Fort Loramie 42
Archbold 55, Ayersville 41
Athens 64, River Valley 42
Bard Early College 46, Glenville 10
Beachwood 55, Independence 44
Beechcroft 60, East 27
Bexley 33, Buckeye Valley 19
Bloom-Carroll 53, Fairfield Union 44
Bowling Green 61, Northview 16
Briggs 68, Independence 31
Brooklyn 84, Richmond Heights 3
Buckeye Central 42, Van Buren 38
Butler 55, Fairborn 33
Canal Winchester 44, Hilliard Davidson 33
Cardington-Lincoln 51, Danville 47
Carey 47, Elmwood 30
Celina 37, Minster 35
Centerburg 57, Mt. Gilead 30
Centennial 63, Linden-McKinley 38
Central Christian 64, Medina Christian Academy 45
Chagrin Falls 34, Berkshire 31
Chesapeake 52, South Point 17
Christian Community 45, Heritage Classical Academy 44
Clear Fork 59, Pleasant 42
Cloverleaf 65, Ravenna 37
Clyde 52, Vermilion 41
Collinwood 53, John F. Kennedy 6
Columbian 51, Upper Sandusky 32
Columbus Academy 66, Worthington Christian 43
Continental 47, Lima Central Catholic 30
Crestview 45, Fort Recovery 33
Crestwood 44, Rootstown 37
Cuyahoga Heights 42, Fairview 34
Defiance 45, Tinora 29
Delta 66, Pettisville 36
Detroit Country Day 44, Start 40
East Dayton Christian 32, Varsity Opponent 29
East Knox 38, Northmor 34
East Tech 48, Garrett Morgan 15
Eastern 64, Federal Hocking 58
Eastwood 63, Genoa Area 54
Edgewood 50, Geneva 37
Elida 48, Lincolnview 38
Fairfield Union 53, Bloom-Carroll 44
Fairland 90, Ironton 8
Fairview 42, Cuyahoga Heights 34
Field 52, Springfield 15
Findlay 62, Southview 15
First Baptist Christian 35, HEARTS for Jesus Christ 14
Fisher Catholic 56, Fairfield Christian Academy 46
Fort Jennings 64, Leipsic 42
Fredericktown 61, Loudonville 54
Gallia Academy 56, Rock Hill 16
Garfield Heights 52, South 36
Genoa Area 63, Eastwood 54
Granville Christian Academy 59, Shekinah Christian 20
Grove City 43, Dublin Jerome 37
Hardin Northern 41, Vanlue 16
Heath 66, Zanesville 32
Highland 42, Crestview 35
Hilliard Bradley 36, Lancaster 34
Hilliard Darby 43, Teays Valley 38
Hopewell-Loudon 34, Calvert 28
Horizon Science Academy 52, Patriot Prep Academy 21
Huron 61, Old Fort 41
Jackson Center 52, Riverside 37
Johnstown-Monroe 53, Mt. Vernon 25
Kalida 37, Jefferson 29
Kirtland 34, Wickliffe 22
Leipsic 64, Fort Jennings 42
Liberty Center 46, Maumee 31
Liberty Union 63, Logan Elm 58
Licking Heights 49, Newark Catholic 36
Licking Valley 63, Northridge 24
Lima Central Catholic 47, Continental 30
Madeira 53, Reading 28
Madison Christian 49, Liberty Christian Academy 26
Madison Comprehensive 57, Ontario 42
Mansfield Senior 60, Perkins 14
Mapleton 57, Lucas 28
Lutheran West 69, West Geauga 58
Nelsonville-York 56, Meigs 42
New Knoxville 53, Shawnee 29
New Riegel 56, Cardinal Stritch 45
Northview 61, Bowling Green 16
Olentanty 50, Westerville South 46
Ottawa Hills 59, Swanton 20
Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Liberty-Benton 27
Patrick Henry 58, McComb 21
Plymouth 43, Hillsdale 25
Ravenswood 35, Point Pleasant 26
Rhodes 39, John Adams 17
Richmond Heights 84, Brooklyn 3
Riverdale 61, Wynford 24
Seton 62, Ursuline Academy 35
Shelby 52, Willard 30
St. Joseph Central Catholic 40, St. Paul 38
Utica 36, Watkins Memorial 26
Van Buren 42, Buckeye Central 38
Van Wert 59, Spencerville 41
Walnut Ridge 77, West 12
Western Reserve 53, South Central 27
Westerville Central 51, Worthington Kilbourne 40
West Clermont 62, Milford 39
Wilmington Christian Academy 41, Hillsboro Christian Academy 37
Woodward 61, St. John's 8