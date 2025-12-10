High School

Ohio high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

See every Ohio high school girls basketball final score from December 9, 2025

Brady Twombly

Westerville South's Deziah Dupree (left), Laynie Gibbs and Atang Fontem celebrate Jan. 24, 2025, at Big Walnut. (photo by John Hulkenberg)
Westerville South's Deziah Dupree (left), Laynie Gibbs and Atang Fontem celebrate Jan. 24, 2025, at Big Walnut. (photo by John Hulkenberg) / John Hulkenberg/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Ohio girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Alexander 47, Wellston 17

Allen East 39, Memorial 31

Andrews Osborne Academy 53, Fuchs Mizrachi 27

Ansonia 70, Lehman Catholic 13

Anthony Wayne 69, Napoleon 35

Arcanum 62, Fort Loramie 42

Archbold 55, Ayersville 41

Athens 64, River Valley 42

Bard Early College 46, Glenville 10

Beachwood 55, Independence 44

Beechcroft 60, East 27

Bexley 33, Buckeye Valley 19

Bloom-Carroll 53, Fairfield Union 44

Bowling Green 61, Northview 16

Briggs 68, Independence 31

Brooklyn 84, Richmond Heights 3

Buckeye Central 42, Van Buren 38

Butler 55, Fairborn 33

Canal Winchester 44, Hilliard Davidson 33

Cardington-Lincoln 51, Danville 47

Carey 47, Elmwood 30

Celina 37, Minster 35

Centerburg 57, Mt. Gilead 30

Centennial 63, Linden-McKinley 38

Central Christian 64, Medina Christian Academy 45

Chagrin Falls 34, Berkshire 31

Chesapeake 52, South Point 17

Christian Community 45, Heritage Classical Academy 44

Clear Fork 59, Pleasant 42

Cloverleaf 65, Ravenna 37

Clyde 52, Vermilion 41

Collinwood 53, John F. Kennedy 6

Columbian 51, Upper Sandusky 32

Columbus Academy 66, Worthington Christian 43

Continental 47, Lima Central Catholic 30

Crestview 45, Fort Recovery 33

Crestwood 44, Rootstown 37

Cuyahoga Heights 42, Fairview 34

Defiance 45, Tinora 29

Delta 66, Pettisville 36

Detroit Country Day 44, Start 40

East Dayton Christian 32, Varsity Opponent 29

East Knox 38, Northmor 34

East Tech 48, Garrett Morgan 15

Eastern 64, Federal Hocking 58

Eastwood 63, Genoa Area 54

Edgewood 50, Geneva 37

Elida 48, Lincolnview 38

Fairland 90, Ironton 8

Field 52, Springfield 15

Findlay 62, Southview 15

First Baptist Christian 35, HEARTS for Jesus Christ 14

Fisher Catholic 56, Fairfield Christian Academy 46

Fredericktown 61, Loudonville 54

Gallia Academy 56, Rock Hill 16

Garfield Heights 52, South 36

Granville Christian Academy 59, Shekinah Christian 20

Grove City 43, Dublin Jerome 37

Hardin Northern 41, Vanlue 16

Heath 66, Zanesville 32

Highland 42, Crestview 35

Hilliard Bradley 36, Lancaster 34

Hilliard Darby 43, Teays Valley 38

Hopewell-Loudon 34, Calvert 28

Horizon Science Academy 52, Patriot Prep Academy 21

Huron 61, Old Fort 41

Jackson Center 52, Riverside 37

Johnstown-Monroe 53, Mt. Vernon 25

Kalida 37, Jefferson 29

Kirtland 34, Wickliffe 22

Liberty Center 46, Maumee 31

Liberty Union 63, Logan Elm 58

Licking Heights 49, Newark Catholic 36

Licking Valley 63, Northridge 24

Madeira 53, Reading 28

Madison Christian 49, Liberty Christian Academy 26

Madison Comprehensive 57, Ontario 42

Mansfield Senior 60, Perkins 14

Mapleton 57, Lucas 28

Lutheran West 69, West Geauga 58

Nelsonville-York 56, Meigs 42

New Knoxville 53, Shawnee 29

New Riegel 56, Cardinal Stritch 45

Olentanty 50, Westerville South 46

Ottawa Hills 59, Swanton 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Liberty-Benton 27

Patrick Henry 58, McComb 21

Plymouth 43, Hillsdale 25

Ravenswood 35, Point Pleasant 26

Rhodes 39, John Adams 17

Riverdale 61, Wynford 24

Seton 62, Ursuline Academy 35

Shelby 52, Willard 30

St. Joseph Central Catholic 40, St. Paul 38

Utica 36, Watkins Memorial 26

Van Wert 59, Spencerville 41

Walnut Ridge 77, West 12

Western Reserve 53, South Central 27

Westerville Central 51, Worthington Kilbourne 40

West Clermont 62, Milford 39

Wilmington Christian Academy 41, Hillsboro Christian Academy 37

Woodward 61, St. John's 8

