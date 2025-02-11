High School

Ohio high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your Round 1 predictions

The Ohio (OHSAA) high school girls basketball playoffs are underway: Check out our sectional semifinal picks, and then make yours!

Gary Adornato

Bishop Watterson is projected to win its semifinal playoff game in Ohio's Division II Central 1, Region 7.
Bishop Watterson is projected to win its semifinal playoff game in Ohio's Division II Central 1, Region 7. / Bishop Watterson girls basketball Instagram

High school playoff basketball season is underway in Ohio, with the girls district tournaments getting underway this week.

Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.

Here are all the regional matchups in the opening round of the Ohio high school girls basketball playoffs, with Gary Adornato's predicted winners and links to make your pick. The games tip off on Feb. 12.

Division II - Central District 1 - Region 7 Semifinals

Feb. 15

Bishop Watterson vs. Westerville North: Bishop Watterson (Make your pick)

Westerville Central vs. Watkins Memorial: Westerville Central (Make your pick)

Division II - Central District 2 - Region 7 First Round

Feb. 12

Logan vs. Central Crossing: Central Crossing (Make your pick)

Division II - Central District 3 - Region 7 First Round

Feb. 12

Licking Heights vs. Northland: Licking Heights (Make you pick)

Division II - Central District 4 - Region 7 First Round

Feb. 12

Teays Valley vs. Franklin Heights: Franklin Heights (Make your pick)

Division II - Northeast District 1 - Region 5 First Round

Feb. 15

John Marshall vs. Rhodes: Rhodes (Make your pick)

Division II - Northeast District 2 - Region 5 First Round

Feb. 15

Cuyahoga Falls vs. Lakewood: Lakewood (Make your pick)

Division II - Northeast District 3 - Region 5 First Round

Feb. 19

Washington Massillon vs. Valley Forge: Washington Massillon (Make your pick)

Cleveland Heights vs. North Ridgeville: Cleveland Heights (Make your pick)

Division II - Northeast District 4 - Region 5 First Round

Feb. 19

Green vs. John Adams: Green (Make your pick)

Shaker Heights vs. North: Shaker Heights (Make your pick)

Division II - Northeast District 5 - Region 6 First Round

Feb. 19

Twinsburg vs. Steele: Twinsburg (Make your pick)

Hoover vs. Harding: Harding (Make your pick)

Division II - Northeast District 6 - Region 6 First Round

Feb. 19

Wadsworth vs. North Royalton: Wadsworth (Make your pick)

Perry vs. Solon: Perry (Make your pick)

Division II - Northeast District 7 - Region 6 First Round

Feb. 19

Hudson vs. Fireston: Hudson (Make your pick)

Avon vs. Nordonia: Avon (Make your pick)

Division II - Northwest District 1 - Region 6 First Round

Feb. 19

Anthony Wayne vs. Southview: Anthony Wayne (Make your pick)

Division II - Northwest District 2 - Region 8 First Round

Feb. 19

Start vs. Ross: Ross (Make your pick)

Division II - Southwest District 1 - Region 8 First Round

Feb. 17

Stebbins vs. Troy: Stebbins (Make your pick)

Harrison vs. Kings: Harrison (Make your pick)

Division II - Southwest District 2 - Region 8 First Round

Feb. 17

Little Miami vs. St. Ursula Academy: St. Ursula Academy (Make your pick)

Northmont vs. Miamisburg: Miamisburg (Make your pick)

Division II - Southwest District 3 - Region 8 First Round

Feb. 17

Loveland vs. Anderson: Loveland (Make your pick)

Other classifications

To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Ohio bracket home page.

Playoff Pick 'Em

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Ohio