Ohio high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your Round 1 predictions
High school playoff basketball season is underway in Ohio, with the girls district tournaments getting underway this week.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the regional matchups in the opening round of the Ohio high school girls basketball playoffs, with Gary Adornato's predicted winners and links to make your pick. The games tip off on Feb. 12.
Division II - Central District 1 - Region 7 Semifinals
Feb. 15
Bishop Watterson vs. Westerville North: Bishop Watterson (Make your pick)
Westerville Central vs. Watkins Memorial: Westerville Central (Make your pick)
Division II - Central District 2 - Region 7 First Round
Feb. 12
Logan vs. Central Crossing: Central Crossing (Make your pick)
Division II - Central District 3 - Region 7 First Round
Feb. 12
Licking Heights vs. Northland: Licking Heights (Make you pick)
Division II - Central District 4 - Region 7 First Round
Feb. 12
Teays Valley vs. Franklin Heights: Franklin Heights (Make your pick)
Division II - Northeast District 1 - Region 5 First Round
Feb. 15
John Marshall vs. Rhodes: Rhodes (Make your pick)
Division II - Northeast District 2 - Region 5 First Round
Feb. 15
Cuyahoga Falls vs. Lakewood: Lakewood (Make your pick)
Division II - Northeast District 3 - Region 5 First Round
Feb. 19
Washington Massillon vs. Valley Forge: Washington Massillon (Make your pick)
Cleveland Heights vs. North Ridgeville: Cleveland Heights (Make your pick)
Division II - Northeast District 4 - Region 5 First Round
Feb. 19
Green vs. John Adams: Green (Make your pick)
Shaker Heights vs. North: Shaker Heights (Make your pick)
Division II - Northeast District 5 - Region 6 First Round
Feb. 19
Twinsburg vs. Steele: Twinsburg (Make your pick)
Hoover vs. Harding: Harding (Make your pick)
Division II - Northeast District 6 - Region 6 First Round
Feb. 19
Wadsworth vs. North Royalton: Wadsworth (Make your pick)
Perry vs. Solon: Perry (Make your pick)
Division II - Northeast District 7 - Region 6 First Round
Feb. 19
Hudson vs. Fireston: Hudson (Make your pick)
Avon vs. Nordonia: Avon (Make your pick)
Division II - Northwest District 1 - Region 6 First Round
Feb. 19
Anthony Wayne vs. Southview: Anthony Wayne (Make your pick)
Division II - Northwest District 2 - Region 8 First Round
Feb. 19
Start vs. Ross: Ross (Make your pick)
Division II - Southwest District 1 - Region 8 First Round
Feb. 17
Stebbins vs. Troy: Stebbins (Make your pick)
Harrison vs. Kings: Harrison (Make your pick)
Division II - Southwest District 2 - Region 8 First Round
Feb. 17
Little Miami vs. St. Ursula Academy: St. Ursula Academy (Make your pick)
Northmont vs. Miamisburg: Miamisburg (Make your pick)
Division II - Southwest District 3 - Region 8 First Round
Feb. 17
Loveland vs. Anderson: Loveland (Make your pick)
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Ohio bracket home page.
