Top 50 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Player Rankings: Ashton Jeanty No. 1 in 2025

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty will be the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of 2025 rookie-only dynasty drafts.
Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty will be the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of 2025 rookie-only dynasty drafts.

Managers in dynasty fantasy football leagues are gearing up for their upcoming rookie-only drafts, where they’ll add young players with big upside to their current rosters. While the 2025 NFL Draft was not the best for the redraft crowd (especially at the running back spot), there are plenty of players who could see their fantasy stock rise in the near future.

For example, Omarion Hampton will likely be splitting some work with Najee Harris in his first NFL season. Obviously, that hurts his redraft appeal. But because Harris is only on a one-year deal, Hampton’s long-term outlook is far more appealing. The same goes for Emeka Egbuka, who joins a crowded Buccaneers wide receiver room, and Elijah Arroyo, who will likely play behind Noah Fant in his first professional season with the Seahawks.

With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 50 fantasy rookies for dynasty drafts. 

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Player Rankings

Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

Age

1

Ashton Jeanty

RB

LV

8

21

2

Omarion Hampton

RB

LAC

12

22

3

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

CAR

14

22

4

Travis Hunter

WR

JAC

8

22

5

Quinshon Judkins

RB

CLE

9

21

6

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

14

21

7

Tyler Warren

TE

IND

11

23

8

Colston Loveland

TE

CHI

5

21

9

Kaleb Johnson

RB

PIT

5

22

10

Emeka Egbuka

WR

TB

9

22

11

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

12

24

12

Matthew Golden

WR

GB

5

22

13

Tre Harris

WR

LAC

12

23

14

Jayden Higgins

WR

HOU

6

22

15

Luther Burden III

WR

CHI

5

21

16

Cam Ward

QB

TEN

10

23

17

Cam Skattebo

RB

NYG

14

23

18

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

JAC

8

22

19

Jack Bech

WR

LV

8

22

20

Jalen Royals

WR

KC

10

22

21

Jaxson Dart

QB

NYG

14

22

22

Jaydon Blue

RB

DAL

10

21

23

Pat Bryant

WR

DEN

12

22

24

Jaylin Noel

WR

HOU

6

23

25

Mason Taylor

TE

NYJ

9

21

26

Kyle Williams

WR

NE

14

22

27

Terrance Ferguson

TE

LAR

8

22

28

Tyler Shough

QB

NO

11

26

29

Devin Neal

RB

NO

11

22

30

Elijah Arroyo

TE

SEA

8

22

31

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE

CLE

9

22

32

Jalen Milroe

QB

SEA

8

23

33

Jordan James

RB

SF

14

21

34

Kyle Monangai

RB

CHI

5

23

35

Dylan Sampson

RB

CLE

9

21

36

Tory Horton

WR

SEA

8

22

37

Elic Ayomanor

WR

TEN

10

22

38

DJ Giddens

RB

IND

11

22

39

Tai Felton

WR

MIN

6

22

40

Shedeur Sanders

QB

CLE

9

23

41

Woody Marks

RB

HOU

6

24

42

Trevor Etienne

RB

CAR

14

21

43

Dillon Gabriel

QB

CLE

9

24

44

Chimere Dike

WR

TEN

10

23

45

Savion Williams

WR

GB

5

23

46

Jarquez Hunter

RB

LAR

8

22

47

Tahj Brooks

RB

CIN

10

23

48

Dont'e Thornton

WR

LV

8

22

49

Isaac TeSlaa

WR

DET

8

23

50

Ollie Gordon II

RB

MIA

12

21

