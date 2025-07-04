Top 50 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Player Rankings: Ashton Jeanty No. 1 in 2025
Managers in dynasty fantasy football leagues are gearing up for their upcoming rookie-only drafts, where they’ll add young players with big upside to their current rosters. While the 2025 NFL Draft was not the best for the redraft crowd (especially at the running back spot), there are plenty of players who could see their fantasy stock rise in the near future.
For example, Omarion Hampton will likely be splitting some work with Najee Harris in his first NFL season. Obviously, that hurts his redraft appeal. But because Harris is only on a one-year deal, Hampton’s long-term outlook is far more appealing. The same goes for Emeka Egbuka, who joins a crowded Buccaneers wide receiver room, and Elijah Arroyo, who will likely play behind Noah Fant in his first professional season with the Seahawks.
With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 50 fantasy rookies for dynasty drafts.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Player Rankings
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Age
1
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
8
21
2
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
12
22
3
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
14
22
4
Travis Hunter
WR
JAC
8
22
5
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
9
21
6
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
14
21
7
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
11
23
8
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
5
21
9
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
5
22
10
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
9
22
11
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
12
24
12
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
5
22
13
Tre Harris
WR
LAC
12
23
14
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
6
22
15
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
5
21
16
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
10
23
17
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
14
23
18
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAC
8
22
19
Jack Bech
WR
LV
8
22
20
Jalen Royals
WR
KC
10
22
21
Jaxson Dart
QB
NYG
14
22
22
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
10
21
23
Pat Bryant
WR
DEN
12
22
24
Jaylin Noel
WR
HOU
6
23
25
Mason Taylor
TE
NYJ
9
21
26
Kyle Williams
WR
NE
14
22
27
Terrance Ferguson
TE
LAR
8
22
28
Tyler Shough
QB
NO
11
26
29
Devin Neal
RB
NO
11
22
30
Elijah Arroyo
TE
SEA
8
22
31
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE
CLE
9
22
32
Jalen Milroe
QB
SEA
8
23
33
Jordan James
RB
SF
14
21
34
Kyle Monangai
RB
CHI
5
23
35
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
9
21
36
Tory Horton
WR
SEA
8
22
37
Elic Ayomanor
WR
TEN
10
22
38
DJ Giddens
RB
IND
11
22
39
Tai Felton
WR
MIN
6
22
40
Shedeur Sanders
QB
CLE
9
23
41
Woody Marks
RB
HOU
6
24
42
Trevor Etienne
RB
CAR
14
21
43
Dillon Gabriel
QB
CLE
9
24
44
Chimere Dike
WR
TEN
10
23
45
Savion Williams
WR
GB
5
23
46
Jarquez Hunter
RB
LAR
8
22
47
Tahj Brooks
RB
CIN
10
23
48
Dont'e Thornton
WR
LV
8
22
49
Isaac TeSlaa
WR
DET
8
23
50
Ollie Gordon II
RB
MIA
12
21