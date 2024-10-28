Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times
The 2024 Ohio high school playoffs are here.
The regional playoffs first round begins on November 1, and the playoffs will conclude on December 5 to 7 in Canton. High School on SI has brackets for every region of Ohio high school football for you to keep track of all the playoff matchups.
>>Ohio high school football brackets<<
Region-by-region are below.
2024 Ohio high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times
DIVISION 1
Top seed: Mentor
Top seed: Fairmont
Top seed: Olentangy Liberty
Top seed: Archbishop Moeller
DIVISION 2
Top seed: Walsh Jesuit
Top seed: Avon
Top seed: Big Walnut
Top seed: Anderson
DIVISION 3
Top seed: Ursuline
Top seed: Central Catholic
Top seed: Bishop Watterson
Top seed: Tippecanoe
DIVISION 4
Top seed: Lake Catholic
Top seed: Perkins
Top seed: St. Clairsville
Top seed: Clinton-Massie
DIVISION 5
Top seed: South Range
Top seed: Edison
Top seed: Ironton
Top seed: Greeneview
DIVISION 6
Top seed: Kirtland
Top seed: Hopewell-Loudon
Top seed: Grandview Heights
Top seed: Coldwater
DIVISION 7
Top seed: Western Reserve
Top seed: Columbus Grove
Top seed: Danville
Top seed: Marion Local
2024 OHIO FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Ohio high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH OHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: