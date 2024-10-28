Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times

High School

Here are all the 2024 Ohio high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Olentangy Berlin's Colton Less (3) stiff arms Olentangy's Ryan Wiesner (40) in the second half at Olentangy Berlin High School on Oct 25, 2024 in Delaware, Ohio.
The 2024 Ohio high school playoffs are here.

The regional playoffs first round begins on November 1, and the playoffs will conclude on December 5 to 7 in Canton. High School on SI has brackets for every region of Ohio high school football for you to keep track of all the playoff matchups.

>>Ohio high school football brackets<<

Region-by-region are below.

DIVISION 1

Region 1 Bracket

Top seed: Mentor

Region 2 Bracket

Top seed: Fairmont

Region 3 Bracket

Top seed: Olentangy Liberty

Region 4 Bracket

Top seed: Archbishop Moeller

DIVISION 2

Region 5 Bracket

Top seed: Walsh Jesuit

Region 6 Bracket

Top seed: Avon

Region 7 Bracket

Top seed: Big Walnut

Region 8 Bracket

Top seed: Anderson

DIVISION 3

Region 9 Bracket

Top seed: Ursuline

Region 10 Brackets

Top seed: Central Catholic

Region 11 Brackets

Top seed: Bishop Watterson

Region 12 Bracket

Top seed: Tippecanoe

DIVISION 4

Region 13 Bracket

Top seed: Lake Catholic

Region 14 Bracket

Top seed: Perkins

Region 15 Bracket

Top seed: St. Clairsville

Region 16 Bracket

Top seed: Clinton-Massie

DIVISION 5

Region 17 Bracket

Top seed: South Range

Region 18 Bracket

Top seed: Edison

Region 19 Bracket

Top seed: Ironton

Region 20 Bracket

Top seed: Greeneview

DIVISION 6

Region 21 Bracket

Top seed: Kirtland

Region 22 Bracket

Top seed: Hopewell-Loudon

Region 23 Bracket

Top seed: Grandview Heights

Region 24 Bracket

Top seed: Coldwater

DIVISION 7

Region 25 Bracket

Top seed: Western Reserve

Region 26 Bracket

Top seed: Columbus Grove

Region 27 Bracket

Top seed: Danville

Region 28 Bracket

Top seed: Marion Local

