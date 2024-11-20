High School

Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/20/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Ohio high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Walsh Jesuit quarterback Keller Moten scores a touchdown during the first half of a Division II regional semifinal football game at Ravenna High School, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Ravenna, Ohio.
Walsh Jesuit quarterback Keller Moten scores a touchdown during the first half of a Division II regional semifinal football game at Ravenna High School, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Ravenna, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Ohio high school playoffs are on to the regional final as two teams remain in each region.

High School on SI has brackets for every region of Ohio high school football for you to keep track of all the playoff matchups.

>>Ohio high school football brackets<<

Region-by-region brackets are below.

2024 Ohio high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times

DIVISION 1

Region 1 Bracket

Mentor vs. St. Edward

Region 2 Bracket

Wayne vs. Centerville

Region 3 Bracket

Olentangy Liberty vs. Pickerington North

Region 4 Bracket

Archbishop Moeller vs. St. Xavier

DIVISION 2

Region 5 Bracket

Walsh Jesuit vs. Archbishop Hoban

Region 6 Bracket

Avon vs. Highland

Region 7 Bracket

Big Walnut vs. Washington Massillon

Region 8 Bracket

Anderson vs. La Salle

DIVISION 3

Region 9 Bracket

Ursuline vs. Gilmour Academy

Region 10 Brackets

Central Catholic vs. Padua Franciscan

Region 11 Brackets

Bishop Watterson vs. Steubenville

Region 12 Bracket

London vs. Bellbrook

DIVISION 4

Region 13 Bracket

Glenville vs. Perry

Region 14 Bracket

Perkins vs. Ontario

Region 15 Bracket

St. Clairsville vs. Indian Valley

Region 16 Bracket

Taft vs. Archbishop Alter

DIVISION 5

Region 17 Bracket

South Range vs. Poland Seminary

Region 18 Bracket

Edison vs. Liberty Center

Region 19 Bracket

Ironton vs. Wheelersburg

Region 20 Bracket


Indian Lake vs. West Liberty-Salem

DIVISION 6

Region 21 Bracket

Kirtland vs. Dalton

Region 22 Bracket

Patrick Henry vs. Bluffton

Region 23 Bracket

Grandview Heights vs. Northmor

Region 24 Bracket

Coldwater vs. Anna

DIVISION 7

Region 25 Bracket

Cuyahoga Heights vs. Hillside

Region 26 Bracket

Columbus Grove vs. St. John's

Region 27 Bracket

Danville vs. Eastern

Region 28 Bracket

Marion Local vs. Minister

Published
