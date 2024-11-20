Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/20/2024)
The 2024 Ohio high school playoffs are on to the regional final as two teams remain in each region.
High School on SI has brackets for every region of Ohio high school football for you to keep track of all the playoff matchups.
Region-by-region brackets are below.
2024 Ohio high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times
DIVISION 1
Mentor vs. St. Edward
Wayne vs. Centerville
Olentangy Liberty vs. Pickerington North
Archbishop Moeller vs. St. Xavier
DIVISION 2
Walsh Jesuit vs. Archbishop Hoban
Avon vs. Highland
Big Walnut vs. Washington Massillon
Anderson vs. La Salle
DIVISION 3
Ursuline vs. Gilmour Academy
Central Catholic vs. Padua Franciscan
Bishop Watterson vs. Steubenville
London vs. Bellbrook
DIVISION 4
Glenville vs. Perry
Perkins vs. Ontario
St. Clairsville vs. Indian Valley
Taft vs. Archbishop Alter
DIVISION 5
South Range vs. Poland Seminary
Edison vs. Liberty Center
Ironton vs. Wheelersburg
Indian Lake vs. West Liberty-Salem
DIVISION 6
Kirtland vs. Dalton
Patrick Henry vs. Bluffton
Grandview Heights vs. Northmor
Coldwater vs. Anna
DIVISION 7
Cuyahoga Heights vs. Hillside
Columbus Grove vs. St. John's
Danville vs. Eastern
Marion Local vs. Minister
