Padua's Manny Lebron wins vote for top play at the 2024 Ohio (OHSAA) baseball state tournament
The OHSAA held the 2024 baseball state tournament at Akron's Canal Park from June 7-9 with Mason, West Branch, Heath and Berlin Hiland taking home state titles.
There were plenty of great plays in the 12 games played across the four divisions, and we asked you to vote on the best.
When all the votes were tabulated, Manny Lebron of Padua received 61.09% of the of the nearly 110,000 votes cast.
In the first inning of the Division II semifinals and Mason having a runner on second with one out, Lebron made a play on a ball hit up the middle by ranging to his right and sliding on a knee to backhand it and make the play at first.
Lebron beat out Hunter Rusnak of Indian Creek, who finished second with 38.02% of the votes for his diving catch against West Branch in the other Division II semifinal.
