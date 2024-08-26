Purdue commit Brian Kortovich playing role of mentor for younger Villa Angela-St. Joseph teammate
CANTON, Ohio - In a 42-7 win for Villa Angela-St. Joseph over GlenOak on Friday night in the opening weekend of the Ohio high school football season, it seemed only appropriate that senior tight end Brian Kortovich caught a touchdown pass and then sophomore tight end D'Angelo White caught one later in the game.
After all, White, who is ranked as the No. 41 overall recruit in the country in the 2027 class by on3.com and the top sophomore recruit in Ohio, might just be following in Kortovich's footsteps as the lead tight end for the Vikings. And when he does, he will do doing so with help from Kortovich himself.
"Brian, oh my God, a big brother, a mentor, he's been unbelievable," VASJ head coach Jeff Rotsky said of his senior tight end. "DeAngelo is one of the kindest, most decent, hardworking young men. It's freshman (season) to sophomore, so the first bright lights, but he answered the bell. He's just a kind human being and and that's what I love about him. We're blessed because we have great mentorships going on within our program, and that's kind of been our mission."
And that mission has been taken to heart by Kortovich, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end who is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 4 tight end in Ohio's 2025 class and the statte's No. 34 overall senior recruit.
"Honestly, it really is a mentor (relationship), especially since we are the same position," Kortovich said about helping out his younger teammate. "I help him through everything. He is new to offense, even though he is this big time recruit, (it is) still his first time playing varsity, so I am helping him out."
Even if this is the first season playing offense at the varsity level, White stands out on the football field. Not only is he 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, but he also has the speed and athleticism that makes it clear he is one of the best players on the field.
Not only did he have a 20-yard touchdown catch against GlenOak, but he took a jet sweep for eight yards and showed the promise he has with the ball in his hands that has already earned him offers from the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Cincinnati, Purdue, Tennessee and others.
"He is so special and he is going to be a really good player in the future and he is now," Kortovich said of White.
As for Kortovich, the 3-star recruit committed to Purdue in June, citing
"I love the coaches, I love the environment," Kortovich said. "(I like) the way they treat me and they see me for the future. When I went on my visit, it was a really special place. They have been awesome to me so I love it there."
Kortovich finished his junior campaign with 23 catches for 427 yards and five touchdowns, but it is his unselfishness that stands out just as mush as his actual play.
VASJ features Ohio State commit Bo Jackson at running back, who garners a lot of the attention when the Vikings have the ball. After all, Jackson ran for more than 1,800 yards and 28 scores a year ago. But not only has Kortovich been accepting of his role in the offense that might be smaller because of Jackson than if he were at another school, he has embraced it. And he has been welcoming of a new tight end as well.
It's all rooted in Rotsky's philosophy for his team, which is "GFGF" - God, Family, Grades, Football." But this year, Rotsky has also introduced a new word to his program.
"Our calling card this year is a word called 'mudita,'" Rotsky said. "You may have heard our kids screaming it a lot throughout the game. Mudita is a Buddhist term, and that stands for genuine love and happiness and joy for the success of your brothers. And I think that they love it. You see, they celebrate each other. If Brian Kortovich roots for Bo Jackson to score a touchdown as much as he does himself in this day and age, that's rare, and that's what we're trying to create. That's the culture I want. That's how we have a chance to to finish the house, if you will, and to build the whole house."
And that house building begins with leaders like Kortovich.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh