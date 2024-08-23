Ohio State commit Bo Jackson begins season with long touchdown run
CANTON, Ohio - When it comes to starting off a football season the right way, Bo knows. Lamar "Bo" Jackson of Villa Angela-St Joseph, that is.
The Ohio State commit took a handoff on the third play of the game against GlenOak on Friday night and busted 46 yards for a touchdown just 22 seconds into the game.
He took the ball at the VASJ 46, bounced it out wide to the left and sprinted down the sideline before cutting to the middle of the field around the GlenOak 25. He went virtually untouched for the score to give the Vikings an early 7-0 lead.
He followed that up later in the first quarter with a 45-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 with 1:53 left in the quarter.
In the first quarter alone, Jackson had six carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
A four-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.com, the 6-foot, 205-pound running back ran for more than 1,700 yards with 28 touchdowns and was First-Team All-Ohio in Division III last season.
Jackson is considered the No. 5 overall recruit in Ohio's 2024 class by 247Sports.com and the No. 3 overall running back in the country.
