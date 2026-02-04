She's on a Pinning Streak, Not to Mention a Two-Year Winning Streak
Few athletes in Ohio — or nationally — have risen as fast or as forcefully as Deionna Borders.
Borders didn’t step onto a wrestling mat until her freshman year at Berea-Midpark High School, but what began as a simple tryout has turned into one of the most dominant high school careers in the sport. Now a defending Ohio state champion at 235 pounds and a three-time state placer, Borders enters the postseason unbeaten and ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI.
Her introduction to wrestling came after encouragement from a school coach, and the sport’s demand for discipline and physical toughness quickly hooked her. Since then, Borders has built her skills through relentlessly training, including drilling with boys in practice.
Turning Losses Into Fuel
Borders’ early years showed rapid growth. She placed seventh at states as a freshman, then third as a sophomore, falling in a tight semifinal match. That loss marked the last time any opponent scored against her at the high school level.
Last season, Borders went a perfect 47-0 and stormed through the state tournament to claim her first championship. This winter, she has picked up right where she left off — unbeaten again, with every match ending in a pin and no points surrendered.
Her resume this season includes tournament titles at major events, including wins over returning state placers and nationally ranked opponents, reinforcing her standing as one of the country’s elite upper weight wrestlers.
A Complete Wrestler
According to Cleveland.com, Berea-Midpark girls coach Steve Vaughn credits Borders’ evolution from raw athlete to complete technician as the key to her dominance. Early in her career, she relied heavily on strength and athleticism. Now, she blends patience, balance, and technical precision, calmly working through positions until openings appear.
Her growth hasn’t been limited to the mat. Coaches point to her discipline, curiosity, and coachability as traits that separate her.
Impact Beyond the Mat
Borders’ success has helped fuel the growth of Berea-Midpark’s girls wrestling program while also influencing the boys side. Teammates and competitors alike see her as a leader, even if she prefers to lead by example. Her presence has inspired more students to try wrestling and raised the profile of the program across Northeast Ohio.
Outside of folkstyle, Borders competes year-round in freestyle and Greco-Roman events, including national tournaments, and also participates in flag football and track and field, throwing shot put and discus in the spring.
Chasing Another Title — and the Future
Borders enters the state tournament focused not on rankings or past accomplishments, but on continuing her steady improvement and helping her teammates experience the championship stage.
She plans to wrestle in college and will begin taking more visits after the season, but for now, her attention remains squarely on Columbus, where she’ll attempt to finish her high school career with a second consecutive undefeated season.