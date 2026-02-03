Official Michigan Boys High School Wrestling Divisional Team Rankings - Feb. 3, 2026
The latest MHSAA wrestling rankings have been revealed, and we have some changes from the previous release.
For those unfamiliar, the rankings are compiled from a mix of sources, including the Michigan Wrestling Association and Michigan Grappler. At the end of this month, the top programs will compete for the state championship at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Here are the latest MHSAA wrestling rankings
Division 1 Rankings
1. Detroit Catholic Central
2. Hartland
3. Brighton
4. Clarkston
5. Oxford
6. Grand Ledge
7. Westland John Glenn
8. Temperance Bedford
9. Rockford
10. Howell
11. Davison
12. Rochester Adams
13. Grandville
14. Romeo
15. Hastings
We have a top-15 this week instead of a top-10, and the rankings now feature Rochester Adams, Grandville, Romeo, and Hastings. Plus, Howell cracked the top-10 this week. It's no surprise that Detroit Catholic Central remains at the top of the Division 1 rankings, as they will look to defend their title this month.
Division 2 Rankings
1. Lowell
2. Three Rivers
3. Algonac
4. Linden
5. New Boston Huron
6. Portland
7. Eaton Rapids
8. Fenton
9. Mason
10. Greenville
11. Freeland
12. Bay City John Glenn
13. Fruitport
14. Fowlerville
15. North Branch
Lowell and Three Rivers once again sit at the top, right where they’ve been all season. Portland moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 in the most recent poll. Freeeland was No. 7 last week but has since fallen to No. 11 in Division 2. Fenton has made a big rise, finding themselves at No. 8 in the state.
Division 3 Rankings
1. Dundee
2. Whitehall
3. Yale
4. Lake Odessa Lakewood
5. Kent City
6. Ogemaw Heights
7. Hart
8. Otisville LakeVille Memorial
9. Montrose
10. Birch Run
11. Allegan
12. Armada
13. Saginaw Swan Valley
14. Sanford Meridian
15. Frankenmuth
Nate Hall and Garrett Stevens have kept the train rolling at Dundee. Whitehall is making a charge for the top spot after surpassing Yale and Lake Odessa Lakewood in the most recent poll. Kent City also moved up from No. 10 to No. 5 after a successful week.
Division 4 Rankings
1. Hudson
2. St. Louis
3. Clinton
4. Martin
5. Decatur
6. LeRoy Pine River
7. Springport
8. Roscommon
9. Union City
10. Manchester
11. New Lothrop
12. Riverview Gabriel Richard
13. Lakeview
14. Centreville
15. Gobles
Scott Marry's Hudson stays at No. 1. Rosscommon is the only major change in Division 4, as they have found themselves at No. 8 in the state after not being ranked last week.