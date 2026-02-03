High School

Official Michigan Boys High School Wrestling Divisional Team Rankings - Feb. 3, 2026

The top schools remain at No. 1, but there’s plenty of movement elsewhere this week.

Conner Linsner

Hartland's James Kosza wrestles during the Grappler Gold Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 at Hartland High School. / Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest MHSAA wrestling rankings have been revealed, and we have some changes from the previous release.

For those unfamiliar, the rankings are compiled from a mix of sources, including the Michigan Wrestling Association and Michigan Grappler. At the end of this month, the top programs will compete for the state championship at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Here are the latest MHSAA wrestling rankings

Division 1 Rankings

1. Detroit Catholic Central

2. Hartland

3. Brighton

4. Clarkston

5. Oxford

6. Grand Ledge

7. Westland John Glenn

8. Temperance Bedford

9. Rockford

10. Howell

11. Davison

12. Rochester Adams

13. Grandville

14. Romeo

15. Hastings

We have a top-15 this week instead of a top-10, and the rankings now feature Rochester Adams, Grandville, Romeo, and Hastings. Plus, Howell cracked the top-10 this week. It's no surprise that Detroit Catholic Central remains at the top of the Division 1 rankings, as they will look to defend their title this month.

Division 2 Rankings

1. Lowell

2. Three Rivers

3. Algonac

4. Linden

5. New Boston Huron

6. Portland

7. Eaton Rapids

8. Fenton

9. Mason

10. Greenville

11. Freeland

12. Bay City John Glenn

13. Fruitport

14. Fowlerville

15. North Branch

Lowell and Three Rivers once again sit at the top, right where they’ve been all season. Portland moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 in the most recent poll. Freeeland was No. 7 last week but has since fallen to No. 11 in Division 2. Fenton has made a big rise, finding themselves at No. 8 in the state.

Division 3 Rankings

1. Dundee

2. Whitehall

3. Yale

4. Lake Odessa Lakewood

5. Kent City

6. Ogemaw Heights

7. Hart

8. Otisville LakeVille Memorial

9. Montrose

10. Birch Run

11. Allegan

12. Armada

13. Saginaw Swan Valley

14. Sanford Meridian

15. Frankenmuth

Nate Hall and Garrett Stevens have kept the train rolling at Dundee. Whitehall is making a charge for the top spot after surpassing Yale and Lake Odessa Lakewood in the most recent poll. Kent City also moved up from No. 10 to No. 5 after a successful week.

Division 4 Rankings

1. Hudson

2. St. Louis

3. Clinton

4. Martin

5. Decatur

6. LeRoy Pine River

7. Springport

8. Roscommon

9. Union City

10. Manchester

11. New Lothrop

12. Riverview Gabriel Richard

13. Lakeview

14. Centreville

15. Gobles

Scott Marry's Hudson stays at No. 1. Rosscommon is the only major change in Division 4, as they have found themselves at No. 8 in the state after not being ranked last week.

