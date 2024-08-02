St. Edward 3-peats as OHSAA Division I state champion: Ohio high school football 2023 rewind
As we get ready for the beginning of the 2024 Ohio high school football season, we wanted to take a look back at 2023 to see how the season ended in each of the state’s seven divisions with a rewind recap of the state championship game.
In this edition, we will take a look at the 2023 OHSAA Division I state championship game, which saw St. Edward defeat Springfield for the third straight season, 31-21.
St. Edward 31, Springfield 21
For the third straight season, St. Edward and Springfield met at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to decide the OHSAA Division I state championship. And just like the previous two years, St. Edward came out holding the trophy, defeating Springfield 31-21.
The teams entered the fourth quarter tied 21-21 and St. Edward scored the final 10 points to remain the Division I champions.
St. Edward took a 24-21 lead with 6:54 remaining in the game when Kellen Moyer kicked a 36-yard field goal.
The Eagles put the game on ice with a 3-yard touchdown run by Brandon white with just 1:27 left. It was White's third touchdown of the game, as he finished with 235 yards on 32 carries, the third game in a row he topped 200 rushing yards.
"First of all, (Brandon) is a humble kid," St. Edward head coach Tom Lombardo said. "I had him in class for math freshman year. I got to know him really well that way. And he did all his homework, which I was proud of. But anyway, the thing about it is vision in the hole. He sees the cut, sets up his box and he accelerates. And a lot of that is that is not kind of teachable."
St. Edward started the game by taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on touchdown runs by quarterback Casey Bullock and White. But Springfield fought back and tied the game when Da'Shawn Martin recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and Jayvin "Bay Bay" Norman scored a rushing touchdown with 3:48 left in the second quarter.
St. Edward took the lead again just two minutes later on a touchdown run by White, but Springfield answered right back as Norman returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.
The third title in a row had a special feeling for Lombardo, who wanted to make sure his seniors went out with three championships.
"I just think what distinguishes this is we did it with all the pressure on us," Lombardo said. "I'll be honest, I feel a little bit of relief, more than joy in some ways. I mean, don't get me wrong, I feel joy. But I also feel relief because I couldn't I wouldn't be able to handle the feeling of not getting the last one done for these guys and we got together and we found a way to do it under tough circumstances."
2023 OHSAA Division I state semifinals
St. Edward 26, Hilliard Bradley 3
Springfield 26, Archbishop Moeller 19 (OT)
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh