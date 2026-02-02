Top 25 Ohio High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 2, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Ohio High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Ohio boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and Prep Hoops.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Lakota West takes the top spot this week, with them being ranked first in both MaxPreps and On3/Rivals. Newark comes in at number two with second place rankings in both Prep Hoops and On3/Rivals.
Here is a look at the latest Ohio Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 2:
1. Lakota West – Average Rank: 1.33
Lakota West dominates the composite with first-place rankings from MaxPreps and Prep Hoops and second on On3/Rivals. Their consistency near the top across all three sources gives them a clear edge over every other team.
2. Newark – Average Rank: 3.67
Newark ranks second due to a second-place finish on Prep Hoops and fourth on On3/Rivals, though MaxPreps slots them sixth. Strong top-five peaks in two sources offset the slightly lower MaxPreps placement, keeping them just behind Lakota West.
3. Princeton – Average Rank: 4.00
Princeton’s second on MaxPreps, fourth on Prep Hoops, and fifth on On3/Rivals show remarkable stability near the top. The combination of consistent top-five finishes positions them ahead of teams with more variance.
4. Lutheran East – Average Rank: 6.33
Lutheran East’s composite is buoyed by a fifth-place MaxPreps ranking and third on On3/Rivals, with a seventh-place Prep Hoops slot. Their strong showing on On3/Rivals elevates them above Brecksville-Broadview Heights despite similar MaxPreps ranks.
5. St. John’s – Average Rank: 6.33
St. John’s peaks with a third-place MaxPreps ranking, but twelfth on On3/Rivals and twenty-first on Prep Hoops lowers their average. The high MaxPreps rank keeps them competitive, though they trail behind the more balanced Lutheran East.
6. Winton Woods – Average Rank: 8.33
Winton Woods rises due to a third-place Prep Hoops ranking and eleventh on On3/Rivals, offsetting a twelfth-place MaxPreps slot. The strong Prep Hoops peak helps them edge past similar teams like Lima Senior.
7. Lima Senior – Average Rank: 8.33
Lima Senior’s tenth-place finishes on MaxPreps and Prep Hoops, along with a sixth-place On3/Rivals rank, give them a solid composite average. Balanced mid-to-high rankings across all three sources keep them near the top ten.
8. Wyoming – Average Rank: 8.33
Wyoming has consistent upper-mid placements with fifteenth on MaxPreps, ninth on Prep Hoops, and ninth on On3/Rivals. Their steady performance across sources keeps them competitive, though they lack a top-five peak.
9. Hilliard Bradley – Average Rank: 8.67
Hilliard Bradley is remarkably consistent, ranking eighth on all three sources. While they lack top-five peaks, their uniform performance secures a top-ten composite spot.
10. Washington – Average Rank: 9.00
Washington appears only on MaxPreps in ninth place, giving them a mid-tier composite. Their lack of recognition on other sources limits their placement relative to more broadly recognized teams.
11. Brecksville-Broadview Heights – Average Rank: 9.00
Brecksville-Broadview Heights earns top-ten placement thanks to sixth on MaxPreps and fifth on Prep Hoops, though fourteenth on On3/Rivals holds them back slightly. Peaks in two sources outweigh the lower On3/Rivals slot.
12. Westerville North – Average Rank: 9.33
Westerville North benefits from seventh on On3/Rivals and thirteenth on both MaxPreps and Prep Hoops. Balanced mid-to-high rankings across sources keep them just inside the top fifteen.
13. St. Edward – Average Rank: 12.67
St. Edward ranks twelfth on MaxPreps but drops to seventeenth on On3/Rivals and nineteenth on Prep Hoops. Moderate placements across sources keep them outside the top ten despite a solid MaxPreps showing.
14. St. Xavier – Average Rank: 12.33
St. Xavier’s tenth-place On3/Rivals rank and seventeenth MaxPreps rank are enough to place them above lower-profile programs. Their absence from Prep Hoops slightly limits upward movement.
15. Marion Local – Average Rank: 14.00
Marion Local only ranks on MaxPreps at fourteenth, with no significant presence on the other two sources. The single-source recognition positions them mid-range in the composite.
16. St. Ignatius – Average Rank: 16.50
St. Ignatius’s composite is anchored by a sixteenth-place MaxPreps ranking and similar On3/Rivals placement, while Prep Hoops does not list them. Limited multi-source visibility keeps them from rising higher.
17. Olentangy – Average Rank: 17.33
Olentangy’s sixth-place Prep Hoops peak offsets lower placements on MaxPreps (25th) and On3/Rivals (19th). The high Prep Hoops ranking allows them to finish in the lower top 25 despite other weak appearances.
18. Bishop Hartley – Average Rank: 18.00
Bishop Hartley’s eighteenth MaxPreps rank and absence elsewhere result in a low composite average. Minimal cross-source support prevents upward movement.
19. Olentangy Orange – Average Rank: 19.00
Olentangy Orange is represented only on On3/Rivals in nineteenth place. With no recognition from the other two sources, their composite keeps them toward the bottom of the top 25.
20. St. John’s Jesuit – Average Rank: 19.50
St. John’s Jesuit relies solely on a twentieth-place MaxPreps ranking. With no recognition in the other sources, their composite is suppressed.
21. Ursuline – Average Rank: 20.50
Ursuline appears only on MaxPreps in twenty-first place, which keeps them near the bottom of the top 25. Limited multi-source presence constrains their ranking.
22. Upper Arlington – Average Rank: 21.50
Upper Arlington benefits slightly from MaxPreps twenty-third and On3/Rivals twentieth, but absence from Prep Hoops keeps their composite average low. Stronger peaks from neighboring teams prevent a higher ranking.
23. Mason – Average Rank: 21.50
Mason ranks twenty-first on MaxPreps but does not appear in the other sources. Single-source visibility positions them in the lower top 25.
24. Badin – Average Rank: 22.50
Badin’s twenty-second MaxPreps rank and absence elsewhere result in a bottom-tier composite. Limited recognition restricts upward movement.
25. Trotwood-Madison – Average Rank: 23.33
Trotwood-Madison’s composite reflects MaxPreps twenty-fourth and Prep Hoops twenty-second rankings, with no On3/Rivals placement. They remain near the bottom of the top 25.