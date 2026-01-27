High School

Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2025

Get WIAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Tuesday, January 27

There are 110 games scheduled across Washington on Tuesday, January 27, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 18 O'Dea hosts Seattle Prep, No. 11 Bremerton takes on Bainbridge, and No. 4 Emerald Ridge travels to Puyallup.

Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, January 27

With nine games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.

WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 14 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is No. 4 Emerald Ridge vs Puyallup.

WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 25 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The slate is headlined by Seattle Prep vs No. 18 O'Dea.

WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 26 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is No. 11 Bremerton vs Bainbridge.

WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 18 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Cascade Christian vs Vashon Island.

WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 18 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The game of the night is Garfield - Palouse vs Almira-Coulee-Hartline.

WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 24 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Northwest Christian vs Reardan.

