Top Ohio High School WR Prospect Transferring Schools

Ohio State commit Jamier Brown leaving Wayne for Big Walnut

Wayne wide receiver Jamier Brown attends the Ohio State football game against Penn State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025.
One of the top Ohio high school football players in the state will compete for a new program during his senior season.

Jamier Brown, who committed to Ohio State, will attend Big Walnut High School ahead of his senior season. Brown previously played for Wayne High School. Chad Simmons of Rivals first reported the decision by Brown.

Brown helped Wayne to a 9-5 record this past season, falling to Middletown in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state football playoffs. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Brown is ranked as the No. 1 player in Ohio by 247Sports and the No. 2 wide receiver in the country.

He is also the 11th-ranked player overall in the Class of 2027. Brown is the No. 1 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the sixth-ranked player overall. 

Along with Ohio State, Brown has received offers from 23 other schools including College Football Playoff finalists Indiana and Miami, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Notre Dame.

Top Ohio High School WR Had Record-Breaking Freshman Track Season

Brown broke out early, setting the freshman national record in the 60-meter dash at 6.75 while winning the Adidas Track Nationals title in the same event. He was a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American after catching 63 passes for 1,035 yards with 13 touchdowns, adding another 167 yards rushing and a TD.

Big Walnut is coming off a 12-2 season that included a regional championship in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state football playoffs. They had their season come to an end against Anderson, 29-22.

