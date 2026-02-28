Dutch Fork Football Picks Up Two High-Level Transfers from A.C. Flora
Offensive tackle Jeremiah "Jay" McGowan announced on X that he is transferring from A.C. Flora to Dutch Fork.
Jeremiah "Jay" McGowan Has 14 College Offers Thus Far
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive tackle will be a junior this fall. McGowan has 14 college offers. McGowan made his announcement on social media Saturday at noon.
"...After careful careful consideration and conversation with my family and prayers... I am proud to announce I will be transferring to Dutch Fork High School!" McGowan said in a post on X.
McGowan is the second high profile A..C. Flora football player to announce he is transferring to Dutch Fork, the powerhouse program that has won four consecutive South Caroliana High School League state championships and 10 in the last 13 years, all under legendary coach Tom Knotts.
Defenesive Lineman Peyton Bishop Previously Committed to the Silver Foxes
Peyton Bishop, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive lineman from the class of 2027 with 17 college offers, had previously announced he is transferring to Dutch Fork.
"For the 26-27 school year I will be attending @dfhsfootball," Bishop said in a post dated 2/13/26 on X.
McGowan has offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Central Florida, Southern California, Southern Methodist, Applalachian State, Marshall, James Madison and UNLV.
Bishop is coming off a spectacular season for A.C. Flora during which he had 108 tackles, including 25.5 for loss, 16 sacks and 79 quarterback hurries.
Bishop Is a Highly Sought After Recruit
The offers are pouring in for Bishop. Mississippi State, Cincicnnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Miami of Ohoo, Toledo, East Tennessee State, South Carolina State, The Citadel, Georgia Southern and Wofford have all made offers to Bishop.
That gives Dutch Fork four known transfers heading to the Silver Foxes for the 2026 seasn this fall.
Maleek Miller, a three-star prospect from the class of 2027, transferred from Irmo after a 2025 season that saw him catch 55 passes for 911 yards and run for 288 yards on 42 carries. Miller has 12 college offers, including Cincinnati, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, South Florida, Coastal Carolina, Kennesaw State, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, East Tennessee State, Howard and Samford.
Younger brother Corey Miller also made the move after catching 30 passes for 549 yards as a freshman. Corey Miller has offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, South Florida and East Tennessee State.