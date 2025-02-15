Top Ohio high school wrestlers in 2025
As we enter the homestretch of the Ohio high school wrestling season, High School on SI and SBLive Ohio are highlighting some nationally ranked wrestlers to watch as we approach next month’s Ohio state championships in Columbus.
Weights and records as of Feb. 12
Rejan Alhashash, Avon Lake, senior
Weight class: 155
Season record: 30-0
Career record: 119-7
Alhashash reached the 135-pound final at the inaugural OHSAA girls state championships two years ago, then won the 140 title last year. She’s built on that success this season by winning titles at Findlay, Lady Longhorn, Lady Giant, Lady Redskin and the Pioneer Classic, and she's No. 20 in USA Wrestling’s most recent national rankings.
James Bechter, Northfield Mount Hermon, junior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 18-4
The Stanford commit finished second at the Prep Nationals as a sophomore, then came back a few weeks later to win the NHSCA National Championships. This season, he won titles at the Bissell Invitational, NEPSWA Class A Championships and Bearcat Brawl and took fourth at Escape the Rock and Beast of the East.
Marcus Blaze, Perrysburg, senior
Weight class: 138
Season record: 29-0
Career record: 186-2
Blaze is High School on SI’s top-ranked 138-pounder, while FloWrestling ranks the three-time state champion and Penn State commit No. 1 in its national pound-for-pound rankings, and it’s easy to see why. This season alone, he’s won titles at Walsh Ironman, Brecksville Holiday, Perrysburg and Maumee Bay Classic tournaments. He owns two international medals — gold at the World U17s and silver at World U20s — and placed third at 57 kilograms at the 2024 Olympic Trials.
Deionna Borders, Berea Midpark, junior
Weight class: 235
Season record: 24-0
Career record: 94-10
Borders is on track to win a first state title next month after placing seventh as a freshman and third last March, then reaching the Fargo 16U Nationals final. USA Wrestling’s 10th-ranked heavyweight in its January high school girls rankings has won titles at Ironman, Lady Longhorn, Austintown Fitch and Lady Vikings this season.
Karson Brown, St. Edward, junior
Weight class: 126
Season record: 23-2
Career record: 102-12
The Pittsburgh commit is halfway to becoming a four-time state champion after winning Division I titles at 113 as a freshman and 120 last year. His only two losses this season came at Ironman, where he placed fifth, and High School on SI’s No. 7-ranked 126-pounder topped the podium at Powerade and Escape the Rock.
Grey Burnett, Perrysburg, sophomore
Weight class: 120
Season record: 28-2
Career record: 72-5
Burnett dominated the 113-pound ranks last season, following a Fargo 16U freestyle national title by winning a Division I state title. This season, he followed a seventh-place finish at Ironman with titles at Brecksville Holiday, Perrysburg and Maumee Bay.
Mackenzie Carder, Olentangy Orange, sophomore
Weight class: 120
Season record: 29-1
Career record: 66-3
Carder finished her freshman season by reaching the 110-pound state final, then finished fourth at Fargo 16U Nationals. She opened her sophomore season with an appearance in the Ironman finals, and since then, the nation’s No. 14-ranked 115-pounder won titles at Findlay, Pioneer Classic and Fear the Spear.
Makennah Craft, Jackson, senior
Weight class: 100
Season record: 20-0
Career record: 86-0
By the time Craft’s career ends — most likely with her hand raised again in victory at the Schottenstein Center — she’ll go down as the best female wrestler in state history, a pioneer who opened doors for others to go through. The three-time state champion and No. 2-ranked 100-pounder nationally has not lost a high school match during the three years the OHSAA has sanctioned girls wrestling (her first title was at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association tournament), with titles this season at Ironman, Findlay, Pioneer Classic, FAC and the Missouri Valley Open.
Cole Evans, Perrysburg, senior
Weight class: 150
Season record: 26-5
Career record: 137-22
Evans won his first Division I state title as a freshman, then saw his repeat hopes dashed as he grappled with a broken finger and failed to place. He came back last year with a vengeance, winning a second title, and this season, the West Virginia commit bulked up from 126 and so far has a fourth-place finish at Ironman, runner-up finishes at Brecksville Holiday and Perrysburg, and a recent title at Maumee Bay to his credit.
Carolyn Geckler, Perry, freshman
Weight class: 120
Season record: 22-2
Geckler’s only two defeats this season (after a fifth-place finish at Fargo U16 Nationals in July) were to out-of-state rivals in the Ironman semifinals (she placed third) and the Findlay final. USA Wrestling’s ninth-ranked wrestler at 115 also won at Clyde, Pioneer Classic and Fear the Spear as she preps for her first state tournament.
Camryn Gresham, Lakota East, sophomore
Weight class: 105
Season record: 24-0
Career record: 46-4
Coming off a fifth-place finish at 100 at last year’s state tournament and an eighth at Fargo U16 Nationals, Gresham has dominated at 105 this year, including championships at Findlay and the Pioneer Classic.
Ryan Kennedy, Spire Academy, senior
Weight class: 138
Season record: 28-5
Kennedy will head to Brown University in the fall but has had a big senior year with four titles (Comet Classic, Pin City, Escape the Rock, Wadsworth GIT) to go with a third-place finish at the Findlay Open, a seventh at the Grappler Fall Classic and an eighth at Powerade.
Ayden King, Barnesville, senior
Weight class: 165
Season record: 40-2
Career record: 186-30
King is the winningest wrestler in Shamrocks history, placing the OVAC four times and qualifying for the Division III state tournament three times, placing fifth as a sophomore and third last year. This season, he’s won titles at Doan Ford, Brecksville Holiday, Jimmy Wood and OVAC while placing fifth at Ironman.
Matt Kowalski, Springboro, senior
Weight class: 190
Season record: 29-3
Career record: 156-33
Kowalski broke a 13-year state title drought for Springboro wrestlers last March with his victory in the Division I 190-pound bracket. This year, High School on Si’s ninth-ranked 190-pounder placed seventh at Ironman, second at Carnahan Memorial and won titles at Maumee Bay and Coach Bulugaris.
Elizabeth Madison, Loveland, junior
Weight class: 170
Season record: 9-0
Career record: 90-1
The two-time Fargo Nationals All-American (seventh in 2023, third in ’24) is halfway to becoming the first four-time OHSAA girls state champion, having won titles at 170 in each of her first two seasons. The No. 8 170-pounder in USA Wrestling’s latest rankings got a late start to this season, returning to action February 1 at the Lady Dragons Tournament.
Khimari Manns, St. Edward, senior
Weight class: 132
Season record: 18-5
Career record: 73-25
The 2023 Fargo Nationals All-American followed up that performance with his first medal at the Division I state tournament, placing fourth at 126. This season, the Brown commit added a third-place finish at Escape the Rock to his resumé.
Riley McPherson, Brecksville, senior
Weight class: 215
Season record: 34-4
Career record: 101-30
McPherson went over 100 career wins earlier this month — the latest feather in the Brown commit’s cap to go with fifth-place finishes at Ironman and Beast of the East this season and a third at the Division I state meet last year.
Jarrel Miller, St. Edward, senior
Weight class: 190
Season record: 12-5
Career record: 117-22
Miller has reached the Division I finals in each of his first three seasons but yet to reach the top step of the medal podium. He is also a two-time Fargo Nationals finalist and took eighth at UWW Cadet freestyle in 2023. He committed to Iowa over the summer and, after sustaining an injury at Ironman and finishing sixth, returned to win the title at Catholic Invitational and move to No. 10 in High School on SI’s national rankings.
Tyrel Miller, St. Edward, senior
Weight class: 175
Season record: 9-5
Career record: 104-36
Jarrel’s twin brother will join him in Ames next year, and like Jarrel, he also suffered an injury at Ironman that dropped him to eighth place in December. He has won two medals at the Division I state meet, taking third as a sophomore and reaching the 175 final last March.
Mike Millin, Massillon Perry, senior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 19-3
Career record: 80-35
Millin finally made it to the Division I state tournament last season after winning a district title but failed to make the podium. Seventh-place finishes at Ironman and a runner-up showing at Brecksville Holiday have him thinking about a top-eight showing in Columbus next month.
Kayla Moroschan, Chippewa, sophomore
Weight class: 120
Season record: 28-4
Career record: 73-6
Moroschan won the 120 state title to cap her freshman year, and this season, she has reached the final at five tournaments, winning at the Ladies CIT to go with runner-up finishes at Ironman, Findlay, Pioneer Classic and Fear the Spear.
Libertie Nigh, Urbana, sophomore
Weight class: 100
Season record: 25-2
Career record: 62-7
Nigh has bounced between 100 and 105 this season after placing third at her first state meet at 100 as a freshman. She took third at 94 pounds at Fargo U16 Nationals in July, then opened her sophomore year by placing fifth at Ironman, followed by victories at Findlay, Heart of Ohio and Iron Maiden.
Laney Oliver, Findlay, senior
Weight class: 144
Season record: 21-0
Career record: 79-10
The three-time state finalist and 2023 Fargo U16 All-American didn’t pick up the sport until her freshman year, and now with her bête noire — Whitmer’s Savannah Issac, who beat her three times in the state title match and eight times overall — off to Life University, she’s looking to become the Trojans’ first titlist since 2008. She’s won titles at Heart of Ohio, Pioneer Classic, Tinora and Findlay this season.
Brody Saccoccia, Steubenville, senior
Weight class: 157
Season record: 22-0
Career record: 139-12
After taking home medals his first two years at the Division II state tournament (second as a freshman, fifth as a sophomore), Saccoccia became Steubenville’s first state champion since 1989 by capturing the 150 title last March. Included in his unbeaten start to this season were titles at the North Canton Holiday and OVAC tournaments.
Joseph Sanderfer, Massillon Perry, senior
Weight class: 144
Season record: 24-5
Sanderfer has had a checkered career, attending St. Edward for two years and going 29-12 with a sixth-place state finish as a sophomore before transferring to Columbus DeSales. He did not qualify for state last year, then moved to Perry in time for the postseason tournament circuit. This season, he’s posted a fourth-place finish at Ironman and won at Brecksville Holiday.
Rylan Seacrist, Brecksville, junior
Weight class: 113
Season record: 24-3
Career record: 76-14
Seacrist reached the Division I 106 final as a freshman and looked poised to make it to the top of the podium last year, reaching the Ironman semifinals before suffering an ankle injury that required surgery. He didn’t return until late in the season, yet still managed to place fourth at state. This season, the Arizona State commit reached the final at Beast of the East and won his home invitational.
Liston Seibert, Massillon Perry, junior
Weight class: 120
Season record: 19-4
Career record: 99-16
Seibert won a district title his freshman year, then came back last season to place third at the Division I state tournament and reach the Fargo 16U Nationals final. He committed to the University of Maryland and has an eighth-place finish at Ironman and unbeaten marks at the NWHOF Duals and Rieman Invitational.
Alex Taylor, Mount Vernon, junior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 24-2
Career record: 118-13
Taylor has already committed to Arizona State, but before heading to the desert, he’ll seek a first Division I state title next month after finishing third as a freshman and fifth last March. After sweeping the freestyle and Greco-Roman titles at Fargo U16 Nationals in July, the No. 5 heavyweight in High School on SI’s latest rankings has a sixth at Ironman to go with championships at Brecksville Holiday, Maumee Bay and Dublin Jerome All-North this winter.
Carson Thomas, Cincinnati La Salle, senior
Weight class: 175
Career record: 112-26
Thomas reached the 2023 Division I state finals and won the 175 title last year, but he announced before the season that he would forego wrestling for the Lancers to wrestle in collegiate open tournaments as he prepares to enroll at Indiana University in the fall. The two-time Fargo Nationals All-American (fourth in 2023, third in 2024) won at Super 32, took fourth at the Purple Raider Open and second at the Greyhound Open.
Ethan Timar, St. Edward, senior
Weight class: 120
Season record: 23-6
Career record: 111-17
The University of Virginia commit has reached the Division I state finals the past two years, winning at 106 as a sophomore and taking second at 113 last March. So far this season, he has top-eight finishes at Ironman (fourth), Powerade (third) and Escape the Rock (fifth).
Brogan Tucker, Graham, senior
Weight class: 157
Season record: 32-1
Career record: 150-13
Tucker looks to become the 10th Falcon to become a four-time state champion next month after winning Division II titles at 113, 132 and 144 during his first three years. The North Carolina State commit’s only loss this season came in the Ironman quarterfinals (he placed third), followed by wins at GMVWA Holiday and Wadsworth GIT. He is ranked No. 3 at 157 in the latest High School on SI national rankings.
Jarreau Walker, Streetsboro, sophomore
Weight class: 113
Season record: 18-0
Career record: 49-1
Walker’s freshman year included a five-week absence after breaking a rib and ended with a district title but no trip to the state championships after he received a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that resulted in disqualification. He came back this year with titles at North Coast, Hudson Holiday and Brecksville Holiday to move to No. 6 in High School on SI’s most recent national rankings.
Loc Webber, Dublin Coffman, freshman
Weight class: 106
Season record: 36-2
Webber entered high school on the high of successfully repeating as Fargo U16 Nationals Greco-Roman champion, adding a fifth-place finish in freestyle. High School on SI’s No. 7-ranked 106-pounder finished third at Ironman in his first major tournament, followed by victory at the Kilted Klassic and a runner-up showing at Brecksville Holiday.
Garrison Weisner, Oregon Clay, junior
Weight class: 126
Season record: 24-2
Career record: 105-15
Weisner won medals at his first two Division I state tournaments, finishing fourth as a freshman and reaching the 120 final last year. He’s won four tournament titles this year — Solon Comet, Medina, Maumee Bay and Perrysburg.
Mitchell Younger, Bishop Watterson, senior
Weight class: 144
Season record: 23-0
Career record: 113-8
Younger has a chance next month to do something no Watterson wrestler has done in the 87-year history of the OHSAA state championships — become a three-time champion. The North Carolina commit won Division II titles his freshman and sophomore years before finishing fourth last year. This season, High School on SI’s No. 5 144-pounder has won titles at Doan Ford and his home tournament.
