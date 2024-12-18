Vote: Who was the 2024 Ohio Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the Midwest and to the great state of Ohio and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Ohio Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of seven worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Matt Ponatoski, QB, Archbishop Moeller
Arguably the state's top passer all season long has been Ponatoski, who has career marks at Moeller throughout his high school career. This past season, the senior quarterback completed 252-of-357 passes for 3,644 yards, 50 TDs and just mere two interceptions. Currently has collegiate overtures from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Miami (OH) and Kent State.
Scotty Fox, QB, Mentor
A four-year starter for Mentor, Fox capped what has been a tremendous high school career with a strong senior campaign. The signal caller ended up throwing for 2,170 yards with 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Fox is committed to West Virginia.
Grady Kinsey, RB, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Whenever Kinsey had the ball in his hands, he was a potential threat to score at running back. The tailback finished the 2024 season rushing for 2,347 yards and 33 touchdowns on 178 carries for Gnadenhutten Indian Valley. Also on defense made 56 tackles.
Nolan Good, QB, Avon
The Kent State commitment had himself a stellar 2024 campaign for Avon, as Good was able to get it done not only through the air but on the ground as well. Good completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 2,375 yards and 23 touchdowns. He rushed for 353 yards and scored five times on 37 attempts.
Keller Moten, QB, Walsh Jesuit
When it came to dual-threat quarterbacks in the state, Moten was right up there with the best of 'em. Moten finished 2024 completing 113-of-179 passes for 1,645 yards, 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Carrying the ball for Walsh Jesuit, Moten rushed for 1,209 yards on 127 attempts and scored an astounding 22 touchdowns.
Bodpegn Miller, ATH, Ontario
I mean, what didn't Miller do for Ontario in 2024? Aside from just playing quarterback, Miller could also punt and kick as well. This past season, the signal caller completed 149-for-253 passes for 2,216 yards, 20 scores. On the ground, he carried the rock 211 times for 1,988 yards rushing and found the endzone 21 times. As a punter, Miller had 18 punts go for an average of 35.8 yards per punt and had 17 touchbacks on kickoffs. Defensively in the secondary, Miller made 41 tackles and picked off three passes. One of the state's most well rounded talents as an athlete and is committed to Ohio State.
Andrew Leonard, QB, Olentangy Liberty
Though maybe not getting the looks for the major Power 4 level schools, Leonard was assuredly playing about as good as any passer this season in Ohio. Leonard completed 192-of-272 passes for 2,776 yards passing with 38 touchdowns and only five picks. On the ground, Leonard rushed for 550 yards and added four scores.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi