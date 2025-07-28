Washington Massillon Sets Another Challenging High School Football Schedule
Washington Massillon has released its 2025 football schedule and it features five teams from outside Ohio.
Tigers Are Coming Off an 11-3 Season
The Tigers are coming off an 11-3 season that saw them reach the Region 7 championship game. Among the top players returning for the Tigers are cornerback Lennox Lemon and Indiana commit linebacker Ja’dyn Williams.
Massillon opens the season with nine straight home games. The Tigers play Glenville on Aug. 22, GlenOak on Aug. 29 and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on Sept. 5.
Out of State Challenges Loom in 2025
Rabun Gap, a Georgia school near the North Carolina border, is the reigning North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association 4-A state champion and is loaded with Division I prospects.
The Tigers then host Lewis J. Bennett from Buffalo, New York on Sept. 12. One of their leading players is wide receiver Jack Eskridge, who averaged 30 yards a catch last season and has 4.39 speed in the 40-yard dash.
Next up is St. Edward, which went 9-6 last season but got hot in the playoffs and made a run all the way to the state championship game.
The Tigers host Clarkson North from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada on Sept. 26 and entertain Cardinal Ritter of St. Louis on Oct. 3. Cardinal Ritter was 9-2 last season and reached the third round of the Missouri state playoffs.
Then the Tigers take on Cornerstone Christian from San Antonio, Texas on Oct. 10. The Warriors return quarterback Isaiah Gaitan, who threw for 2,015 yards last season. Another top player is wide receiver Davis McCray, who caught 32 passes for 639 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Harding visits Massillon on Oct. 17. The Raiders return 18 lettermen from an 8-4 team.
The regular season concludes on Saturday, Oct. 25, when the Tigers visit McKinley, which went 8-5 and reached the third round of the state playoffs.
2025 Massillon High School Football Schedule
Aug. 22 – Glenville
Aug. 29 – GlenOak
Sept. 5 – Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.)
Sept. 12 – Lewis Bennett (N.Y.)
Sept. 19 – St. Edward
Sept. 26 – Clarkson North (Canada)
Oct. 3 - Cardinal Ritter (Missouri)
Oct. 10 – Cornerstone Christian (Texas)
Oct. 17 – Harding
Oct. 25 – at McKinley