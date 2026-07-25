Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament: Four Win Titles

The final day of the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament featured four championship games from two different locations.

One team repeated, as Pleasantville finished off an incredible run to win its second consecutive Class 2A state title.

In Class 4A, Indianola showed that its depth and talent were at an all-time high, winning gold in the state’s largest class.

Class 4A: Indianola 9, Pleasant Valley 6

For the first time in program history, Indianola won a state baseball championship, holding off Pleasant Valley, 9-6.

The Indians scored five runs in the first two innings to take control, but the Spartans rallied, plating four in the sixth and had the game-tying run at the plate in the seventh.

Jacob Orey came on in relief, recording the final four outs to earn the save. Zach Benge homered and doubled, driving in three, as both Bryant Ritchie and Brody Merema each had two RBI.

George Blake stole two bases and scored a run.

For Pleasant Valley, Dawson Bales homered, driving in four with two hits. Jameson Andresen struck out five in relief.

Class 3A: Davenport Assumption 5, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 3

Like they did all week, Davenport Assumption played above its seed, scoring three runs in the third and never looking back to top No. 1 Dubuque Wahlet Catholic, 5-3.

The Knights added runs in the fifth and sixth that would ultimately decide the outcome, as the Golden Eagles finally got going with three in the sixth.

In the seventh, though, Colton Mosher closed the door, as he earned a save on the mound with one-plus hitless innings. Cooper Sweeney went five strong, striking out seven with five hits allowed.

Nolan Dittmer and Eli Egger each had doubles for Davenport Assumption, as Dittmer and Jack Dilulio both drove in two runs. Dittmer finished 3-for-4 and Dilulio had two hits.

JP Elbert led Dubuque Wahlert Catholic with three hits, as Jacob Pierro, Peyton Goedken and Brody Schumacher all drove in a run each. Pierro had seven strikeouts in three innings of work.

Class 2A: Pleasantville 8, Durant 1

Brayden Kennedy drove in three runs, Braylon Bingham and William Mesecher plated two, and Pleasantville defended its Class 2A title with an 8-1 win over Durant.

Kennedy was dominant on the mound, striking out eight while allowing six hits, one earned run and two walks over seven innings. His offense gave him plenty of support, taking advantage of 11 hits and eight stolen bases.

Brody Adreon added two hits, as Pleasantville suffered just once loss on the season.

For Durant, Ben Feuerbach blasted a home run and Owen DeLong had two hits.

Class 1A: Mason City Newman Catholic 11, Moravia 1 (6 inn.)

A seven-run fifth was followed up by a four-run sixth, and just like that, Mason City Newman Catholic was the Class 1A champion with an 11-1 win in six over Moravia.

Logan Vaske connected on a grand slam for the Knights, as Kameron Kropp, West Cole, Hudson Hensley and Koen Jaspersen each drove in a run.

Kropp pitched five-plus, striking out a pair while scattering six hits with a run allowed. Vaske came on to get the final out.

Moravia, the No. 8 seed, made a stunning run to the finals. Blake Ewing had two hits and Kale Moore struck out five in four-plus.