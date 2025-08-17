Court Documents Allege Oklahoma School's Former Athletic Facilitator Stole $61K, Spent It on Gambling
A former Moore (Oklahoma) High School Athletic Facilitator has found herself in some hot water over missing funds.
Former Moore High School Athletic Facilitator Courtney Raegan Walker is facing six felony charges of embezzlement, according to court documents filed by the Cleveland County District Attorney's office. The charges stem from the alleged misappropriation of more than $60,000 in funds from school athletic programs.
According to a police affidavit, a report of possible embezzlement was received by Moore police on July 1. Walker was serving as the athletic director at Moore High School at the time, according to the affidavit. The total alleged embezzlement amounts to approximately $61,000.
Court records, which were signed by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin, detail six separate instances where Walker allegedly took cash and checks that were intended for Moore Public Schools and co-sponsoring organizations. The charging documents outline the following allegations, specifying the dates, events, and amounts of each count:
- Count 1: It is alleged that on or between Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, 2024, Walker took approximately $7,000 that was collected during the Mid America Youth Basketball Tournament. The money was intended for the Lady Lions Swish Club, and the president of the club reportedly tried on numerous occasions to get the funds but never received them.
- Count 2: On or between Oct. 24 and Oct. 26, 2024, Walker is accused of taking approximately $13,000 that was collected during a volleyball tournament held at the school. The money was intended for Moore Public Schools.
- Count 3: Walker allegedly took approximately $20,000 from a cheer event, the Game Day State Championship Tournament, on or between Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, 2024. The money was meant for the school.
- Count 4: On or between Feb. 28 and March 1, 2025, she is accused of embezzling about $7,000 collected for a 6A Boys Regional Basketball Tournament.
- Count 5: It is alleged that on or about May 10, 2025, she took approximately $10,000 that was collected during the 5A/6A Regional Track Meet. The funds were intended for the school district.
- Count 6: Lastly, the documents allege that on or between April 2 and May 14, 2025, Walker took about $4,000 that was collected from a "seven-on-seven football league."
According to the affidavit, Walker was questioned by district officials and reportedly said that "she did not have the money any longer and spent the money on gambling." Investigators wrote in the affidavit that "the total amount of money received by the defendant and used for purposes not authorized to her is valued at approximately $61,000."
According to a statement from Moore Public Schools (MPS) provided to News 9, the district learned of the alleged misappropriation this summer. The statement noted that the funds in question were collected from event ticket sales during the 2024-25 school year.
Upon discovering the alleged issues, the MPS administration immediately filed a report with the Moore Police Department and also notified the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the affected co-sponsor.
Walker, who served as the Athletic Facilitator from July 2022 until her resignation in July 2025, was placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation before she resigned, according to the school's statement.
MPS noted that this is an active police investigation and that it will continue to assist law enforcement as needed. The school's internal investigation is also ongoing.