Former Oklahoma State WR takes over as Hinton's head football coach
Former Oklahoma State football player Josh Cooper will be the head coach of Hinton High School this fall.
Hinton, located west of Oklahoma City, posted a 5-6 mark last season. The Comets lost to Del City Christian Heritage, 32-0, in the Class A-I playoffs.
Cooper will be a first-time head coach but has been a volunteer assistant at Mustang and was the offensive coordinator at Deer Creek.
Cooper replaces Grant Potter, who compiled a 28-33 record over six seasons with the Comets.
Hinton is District 1 with Cashion, Crescent, Fairview, Hinton, Hooker, Merritt, Sayre and Watonga. The Comets were 3-3 in district play in 2024.
Cooper was a standout at Mustang. His senior season, he had 81 catches for 1,328 yards and 15 touchdowns, added 84 tackles and 6 interceptions on defense and had eight field goals.
A 3-star recruit on Rivals, he landed at Oklahoma State ahead of the 2007 season.
After a redshirt season, he ended up becoming an All-Big 12 pick in 2011, hauling in 68 catches for 736 yards and six touchdowns. The Cowboys went 12-1 that season and won the Fiesta Bowl against No. 4-ranked Stanford. Oklahoma State also beat nationally ranked Texas A&M, Texas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma that fall.
He played two years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns — with Oklahoma State teammate Brandon Weeden — in 2012-13. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 but did not make the roster.