Fort Cobb-Broxton's Eli Willits becomes third youngest to go No. 1 overall in MLB Draft; Ethan Holliday goes No. 4
December 9, 2007. That's the day the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft was born.
Eli Willits, a middle infielder from Fort Cobb-Broxton and son of longtime Major Leaguer Reggie Willits, was selected No. 1 overall by the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon. Willits - who reclassified from 2026 to become eligible for this draft at - at 17 years, 216 days became the third-youngest player ever taken No. 1 overall - trailing only Tom Foli (17 years, 180 days) and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (17 years, 193 days).
Ethan Holliday - the Stillwater slugger and son of fellow MLB legend Matt Holliday - who many identified as the top prospect in the draft, went No. 4 overall to his father's original team, the Colorado Rockies. Willits was rated the No. 5 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline.
The Okies were the first two high school players off the board in the first round. Both were expected to go somewhere in the top 10 overall picks, but Willits' name had surfaced in recent days as a real possibility to go No. 1 overall.
Willits to the Nationals picked up major steam after Washington fired General Manager Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez last week and named MIke DeBartolo as acting GM.
But the drafting of Willits at No. 1 overall shouldn't be seen only as a cost-cutting measure. While MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo reported Willits was "shopping a discount to go at or near the top of the draft," they also reported that some evaluators believe Willits could end up being the best player to come out of this draft.
In an interview on MLB.com right after his selection, Willits said he was ready to work in pro ball.
"I'm just excited, thankful for the Nationals organization for giving me this chance," Willits said. "I want to thank God for everything. But at the end of the day, I'm just ready to get out there and get to work."
The Rockies, meanwhile, were never shy about their desire to pick Holliday. Most pre-draft evaluators and reports were in agreement that - while Holliday also was a very real possibility to go No. 1 - there was zero chance the Rockies would pass on Holliday.
When their turn came, that proved to be true.
Ethan might not remember it as well as his big league brother, Jackson, but he already has some experience playing on the big league field in Denver. He used to do it all the time when his dad was with the Rockies.
Both players are expected to sign with their respective clubs and both are likely to quickly enter MLB's Top 100 prospects list once they officially turn professional.
Willits guided the Mustangs to a 25-9 record and the Olahoma Class B state championship this season. Holliday helped lead Stillwater to a 25-8 record and a trip to the 6A state quarterfinals.