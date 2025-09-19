Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 17 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 3 Bentonville hosting Lee's Summit North (MO).
Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025
Eufaula (0-2) at Sallisaw (1-1) - 6:00 PM CST
Charleston (2-0) at Heavener (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Lee's Summit North (3-0) at Bentonville (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Panama (2-0) at Wilburton (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Pocola (2-0) at Vian (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Spiro (0-2) at Muldrow (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Central (2-0) at Roland (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Shiloh Christian (1-1) at Bethany (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Southside (2-0) at Little Rock Southwest (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenland (0-2) at Green Forest (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Heber Springs (0-2) at Lamar (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Hackett (1-1) at Mountainburg (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Harding Academy (1-1) at Elkins (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Central (1-1) at Rogers Heritage (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Dover (0-2) at Clarksville (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
West Fork (0-2) at Huntsville (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Coweta (2-0) at Prairie Grove (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
