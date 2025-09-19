Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

High School

Get Fort Smith area schedules and scores as the 2025 Arkansas high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

Gray Reid

Prairie Grove vs Farmington from Sept. 12, 2025
Prairie Grove vs Farmington from Sept. 12, 2025 / Claudia Rozell

There are 17 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 3 Bentonville hosting Lee's Summit North (MO).

Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025

There are 17 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, September 19.

Eufaula (0-2) at Sallisaw (1-1) - 6:00 PM CST

Charleston (2-0) at Heavener (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Lee's Summit North (3-0) at Bentonville (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Panama (2-0) at Wilburton (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Pocola (2-0) at Vian (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Spiro (0-2) at Muldrow (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Central (2-0) at Roland (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Shiloh Christian (1-1) at Bethany (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Southside (2-0) at Little Rock Southwest (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenland (0-2) at Green Forest (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Heber Springs (0-2) at Lamar (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Hackett (1-1) at Mountainburg (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Harding Academy (1-1) at Elkins (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Central (1-1) at Rogers Heritage (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Dover (0-2) at Clarksville (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

West Fork (0-2) at Huntsville (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Coweta (2-0) at Prairie Grove (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

