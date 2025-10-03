Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 3
There are 74 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Carl Albert traveling to take on El Reno, and Bixby hosting Moore.
Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 69 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, highlighted by Carl Albert vs El Reno at 7:00 PM.
Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:
Alva vs. Hennessey
Altus vs. Western Heights
Anadarko vs. Heritage Hall
Apache vs. Carnegie
Ardmore vs. Chickasha
Beggs vs. Davis
Bethel vs. Hugo
Blanchard vs. Bethany
Booker T. Washington vs. Shawnee
Broken Arrow vs. Yukon
Burns Flat-Dill City vs. Oklahoma Bible
Cache vs. Woodward
Caddo vs. Snyder
Capitol Hill vs. Page
Carl Albert vs. El Reno
Casady vs. Newkirk
Cashion vs. Watonga
Chisholm vs. Mount St. Mary
Choctaw vs. Putnam City
Clinton vs. Bridge Creek
Community Christian vs. Dibble
Cordell vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer
Crescent vs. Sayre
Crooked Oak vs. Oklahoma Christian
Deer Creek vs. Edmond North
Dickson vs. Lindsay
Douglass vs. Weatherford
Duncan vs. Southeast
Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Elmore City-Pernell vs. Rush Springs
Enid vs. Mustang
Fairview vs. Merritt
Frederick vs. Okemah
Grant vs. Stillwater
Guthrie vs. Noble
Harrah vs. Tecumseh
Healdton vs. Konawa
Heavener vs. Prague
Hinton vs. Hooker
Hobart vs. Walters
Holdenville vs. Tishomingo
Jenks vs. Norman
Jones vs. Millwood
Kellyville vs. Luther
Kingfisher vs. Purcell
Lawton vs. Marshall
Lexington vs. Marlow
Liberty vs. Wewoka
Madill vs. Tuttle
Mangum vs. Southwest Covenant
Mannford vs. Perkins-Tryon
Marietta vs. Washington
McLoud vs. Sulphur
Meeker vs. Stroud
Metro Christian vs. Chandler
Midwest City vs. Newcastle
Minco vs. Stratford
Moore vs. Bixby
Mooreland vs. Texhoma
Morrison vs. Oklahoma Union
Muskogee vs. Putnam City West
Norman North vs. Westmoore
Pauls Valley vs. Plainview
Perry vs. Blackwell
Ponca City vs. Putnam City North
Purcell vs. Kingfisher
Seminole vs. Bristow
Tonkawa vs. Caney Valley
Wilson vs. Wayne
Wynnewood vs. Christian Heritage
