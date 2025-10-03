High School

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 3

Carl Albert as Stillwater walks of the field during the high school football game between Carl Albert and Stillwater at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Oklahoma, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.
Carl Albert as Stillwater walks of the field during the high school football game between Carl Albert and Stillwater at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Oklahoma, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 74 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Carl Albert traveling to take on El Reno, and Bixby hosting Moore.

Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 69 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, highlighted by Carl Albert vs El Reno at 7:00 PM.

Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:

Alva vs. Hennessey

Altus vs. Western Heights

Anadarko vs. Heritage Hall

Apache vs. Carnegie

Ardmore vs. Chickasha

Beggs vs. Davis

Bethel vs. Hugo

Blanchard vs. Bethany

Booker T. Washington vs. Shawnee

Broken Arrow vs. Yukon

Burns Flat-Dill City vs. Oklahoma Bible

Cache vs. Woodward

Caddo vs. Snyder

Capitol Hill vs. Page

Carl Albert vs. El Reno

Casady vs. Newkirk

Cashion vs. Watonga

Chisholm vs. Mount St. Mary

Choctaw vs. Putnam City

Clinton vs. Bridge Creek

Community Christian vs. Dibble

Cordell vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer

Crescent vs. Sayre

Crooked Oak vs. Oklahoma Christian

Deer Creek vs. Edmond North

Dickson vs. Lindsay

Douglass vs. Weatherford

Duncan vs. Southeast

Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe

Elmore City-Pernell vs. Rush Springs

Enid vs. Mustang

Fairview vs. Merritt

Frederick vs. Okemah

Grant vs. Stillwater

Guthrie vs. Noble

Harrah vs. Tecumseh

Healdton vs. Konawa

Heavener vs. Prague

Hinton vs. Hooker

Hobart vs. Walters

Holdenville vs. Tishomingo

Jenks vs. Norman

Jones vs. Millwood

Kellyville vs. Luther

Kingfisher vs. Purcell

Lawton vs. Marshall

Lexington vs. Marlow

Liberty vs. Wewoka

Madill vs. Tuttle

Mangum vs. Southwest Covenant

Mannford vs. Perkins-Tryon

Marietta vs. Washington

McLoud vs. Sulphur

Meeker vs. Stroud

Metro Christian vs. Chandler

Midwest City vs. Newcastle

Minco vs. Stratford

Moore vs. Bixby

Mooreland vs. Texhoma

Morrison vs. Oklahoma Union

Muskogee vs. Putnam City West

Norman North vs. Westmoore

Pauls Valley vs. Plainview

Perry vs. Blackwell

Ponca City vs. Putnam City North

Purcell vs. Kingfisher

Seminole vs. Bristow

Tonkawa vs. Caney Valley

Wilson vs. Wayne

Wynnewood vs. Christian Heritage

View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard

Published
