Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 19
There are 46 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Stillwater traveling to take on Carl Albert, and Bixby hosting Choctaw.
Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area on Friday, highlighted by Stillwater vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:
Allen vs Wynnewood
Apache vs Merritt
Atoka vs Lindsay
Bethany vs Shiloh Christian
Bixby vs Choctaw
Blackwell vs Newkirk
Blanchard vs Guthrie
Bridge Creek vs Kingfisher
Burns Flat-Dill City vs Shattuck
Cache vs Sulphur
Carl Albert vs Stillwater
Carnegie vs Hobart
Chandler vs Clinton
Christian Heritage vs Rejoice Christian
Classen vs Oklahoma City Patriots HomeSchool
Crescent vs Mooreland
Davis vs Plainview
Del City vs Midwest City
Dibble vs Ringling
Duncan vs Shawnee
Elk City vs Joshua
Elgin vs Newcastle
Grant vs Southeast
Harrah vs Seminole
Healdton vs Stratford
Heritage Hall vs Millwood
Hinton vs Thomas-Fay-Custer
Holdenville vs North Rock Creek
Konawa vs Southwest Covenant
Lexington vs Purcell
MacArthur vs Ponca City
Mangum vs Watonga
Meeker vs Prague
Moore vs Norman North
Morrison vs Regent Prep
Mustang vs Westmoore
Newcastle vs Elgin
Norman vs Piedmont
Northwest Classen vs Western Heights
Okemah vs Mounds
Putnam City North vs Southmoore
Rush Springs vs Marietta
Stroud vs Tonkawa
Weatherford vs Pauls Valley
View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard
