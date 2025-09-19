High School

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

CJ Vafiadis

Stillwater takes the field before a high school football game between Stillwater and Carl Albert in Stillwater, Okla.
Stillwater takes the field before a high school football game between Stillwater and Carl Albert in Stillwater, Okla. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 46 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Stillwater traveling to take on Carl Albert, and Bixby hosting Choctaw.

Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 43 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area on Friday, highlighted by Stillwater vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:

Allen vs Wynnewood

Apache vs Merritt

Atoka vs Lindsay

Bethany vs Shiloh Christian

Bixby vs Choctaw

Blackwell vs Newkirk

Blanchard vs Guthrie

Bridge Creek vs Kingfisher

Burns Flat-Dill City vs Shattuck

Cache vs Sulphur

Carl Albert vs Stillwater

Carnegie vs Hobart

Chandler vs Clinton

Christian Heritage vs Rejoice Christian

Classen vs Oklahoma City Patriots HomeSchool

Crescent vs Mooreland

Davis vs Plainview

Del City vs Midwest City

Dibble vs Ringling

Duncan vs Shawnee

Elk City vs Joshua

Elgin vs Newcastle

Grant vs Southeast

Harrah vs Seminole

Healdton vs Stratford

Heritage Hall vs Millwood

Hinton vs Thomas-Fay-Custer

Holdenville vs North Rock Creek

Konawa vs Southwest Covenant

Lexington vs Purcell

Lindsay vs Atoka

MacArthur vs Ponca City

Mangum vs Watonga

Meeker vs Prague

Moore vs Norman North

Morrison vs Regent Prep

Mustang vs Westmoore

Newcastle vs Elgin

Norman vs Piedmont

Northwest Classen vs Western Heights

Okemah vs Mounds

Putnam City North vs Southmoore

Rush Springs vs Marietta

Stroud vs Tonkawa

Weatherford vs Pauls Valley

View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Oklahoma